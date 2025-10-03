The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Boston Scientific, Union Pacific, Realty Income and Weyco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Boston Scientific Corp. BSX, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, Realty Income Corp. O and Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Boston Scientific, Union Pacific & Realty Income

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Boston Scientific Corp., Union Pacific Corp. and Realty Income Corp., as well as micro-cap stock Weyco Group, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> No Jobless Claims, Factory Orders - Tech Trade Still Hot



Today's Featured Research Reports



Boston Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+14.7% vs. +2.3%). The company, despite facing macroeconomic issues, primarily tariff tensions and related cost inflation, is seeing strength across its target markets.



Strong demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in the United States and internationally for its next-generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contributions from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchises are gaining solid traction in 2025 supported by momentum in Intracept and the Cartesia X/HX leads.



The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum with 94% growth in Q2, driven by sustained adoption of the FARAPULSE PFA System. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs remain a concern. Tariffs and FX headwinds continue to impact sales.



(You can read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Union Pacific have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the past year (+0.5% vs. -0.4%). The company recently inked a deal to buy Norfolk Southern. Due to which it is suffering big time as e-commerce sales have normalized and consumer markets have softened.



Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment. Reduced fuel surcharge revenues, too, are a concern. Due to these headwinds, volumes are suffering. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) remains under pressure, mainly due to revenue woes. Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist.



To combat the revenue weakness, UNP is looking to cut costs. In the meantime, it continues to pay dividends. UNP is also active on the buyback front. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Realty Income’s shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the year-to-date period (+17.8% vs. -1.5%). The company’s portfolio comprises a significant portion of top industries selling essential goods and services.



Realty Income derives a majority of its annualized contractual rents from tenants with a service, non-discretionary, low-price-point component to their business, assuring stable revenue generation. A healthy balance sheet bodes well for long-term growth. Further, given a healthy operating platform, a lower-than-industry debt-to-equity ratio and a decent financial position, its dividend payout seems to be sustainable.



However, growing e-commerce adoption by consumers raises concerns for the company. Market uncertainties emanating from policy shifts and substantial exposure to single-tenant assets add to its woes.



(You can read the full research report on Realty Income here >>>)



Shares of Weyco have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+0.7% vs. -8.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $290.95 million maintains a debt-free balance sheet with $78.5 million in cash/securities and ample credit capacity, providing flexibility to navigate macro uncertainty, tariff pressures and sustain shareholder returns.



Operating cash flow of $14.4 million in 1H25 funded $5 million in dividends and $3.1 million in buybacks, underscoring disciplined capital allocation. Shareholder returns remain central. Supply chain diversification — reducing the China exposure to 60% and expanding into Vietnam, Cambodia and India — enhances sourcing resilience.



However, Weyco’s profitability is strained by weak volumes, tariff-driven margin compression and retailer caution. Legacy dress and casual categories face structural headwinds, while international operations offer limited offset. Inventory buildup adds liquidity risk.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)

