The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Toyota Motor, McDonald's, Elite Pharmaceuticals and BK Technologies

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Toyota Motor Corp. TM, McDonald's Corp. MCD, Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP and BK Technologies Corp. BKTI.

Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Toyota Motor and McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and McDonald's Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and BK Technologies Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+9% vs. +7.8%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies, with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.

Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to cat(astrophic) loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the conglomerate behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.

Shares of Toyota Motor have gained +0.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s gain of +5%. The company’s sales are getting a boost from the surge in hybrid adoption. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV.

Toyota Motor aims to lower hydrogen costs by promoting its use in commercial vehicles. It plans to sell its hydrogen-powered units externally, encouraging broader adoption beyond its own fleet. By increasing overall hydrogen demand, the company expects economies of scale to drive down production costs.

However, Toyota expects its operating income for fiscal 2026 to decline year over year due to material prices, the impact of the forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports. Pretax profit is also expected to decline. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the year-to-date period (+10.1% vs. -2.3%). The company reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines increased year over year, driven by robust international comps, strong brand-led campaigns, loyalty expansion and solid menu innovation.

The Accelerating the Arches strategy, supported by value platforms and unit expansion, continues to drive momentum. Management remains confident in its long-term growth trajectory, underpinned by unit expansion toward 50,000 restaurants by 2027.

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, higher beef and labor costs in Europe, and soft traffic trends in the United States, pose concerns.

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past year (+98.3% vs. -0.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $586.35 million is capitalizing on the $3.5 billion U.S. ADHD market with its December 2024 launch of generic Lisdexamfetamine, quickly reaching 8–10% share while generic penetration lags peers, leaving room for growth.

The first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues surged 113.9% to $40.2 million, with gross margins expanding to 68% on the back of the shift to direct commercialization. Core Adderall IR/ER franchises provide stable cash flow as CNS and opioid analgesic launches diversify revenue.

Strong liquidity ($21.7 million net cash, $67.1 million working capital) supports pipeline, M&A and global expansion. Risks include heavy reliance on Lisdexamfetamine amid pricing pressure, customer concentration, inventory build and offshore competition. The valuation reflects optimism around growth momentum, but also embeds risks tied to product concentration.

BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+225.3% vs. +30.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $255.79 million is driving growth through its BKR Series, notably the BKR 9000, which is gaining adoption across federal, state and local agencies due to competitive pricing, full P25 compliance and interoperability.

Strong orders support revenue growth, with higher ASPs boosting margins. Gross margins expanded to 47.4% in Q2 2025, aided by mix shift and outsourced manufacturing, with guidance raised above 47%. SaaS platform BK ONE introduces high-margin recurring revenue streams, expanding TAM beyond hardware.

BKTI has a debt-free balance sheet, supporting R&D and market expansion. Risks include customer concentration, software execution challenges, tariff exposure and delayed BKR 9500 launch. The valuation implies a discounted entry point, offering investors upside as BKTI scales high-margin products and SaaS, while managing execution risks.

