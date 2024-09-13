The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, Geospace and TSS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 13, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Geospace Technologies Corp. GEOS and TSS, Inc. TSSI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Qualcomm and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and TotalEnergies SE, as well as a micro-cap stock, Geospace Technologies Corp. and TSS, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance – Property and Casualty industry over the past two years (+62.8% vs. +56.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s growth in its insurance business fuels an rise in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The other businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business.

Yet, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. The passing of Charles Munger has also not helped.

Qualcomm’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the last six months (-1.5% vs. +7.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that inventory corrections by clients are impeding sales in the company’s IoT business. Increasing competition in the mobile phone chipset market is likely to strain margins. Rising geopolitical instability and high debt obligation remain concerns.

However, the Snapdragon X Series Platform integrated with Qualcomm AI Hub is witnessing significant market traction among leading global PC manufacturers. The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge.

Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+0.6% vs. -5.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company continues to benefit from startups, acquisitions, well-spread LNG assets and contributions from upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. Multi-energy assets of the company spread across the globe also support its performance.

Yet, production might be impacted by security reasons in some regions and it remains exposed to acquisition-related risks. A natural decline in production and its withdrawal from Russia might affect profitability.

Geospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry over the last two years (+91.2% vs. -5.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has diversified revenue streams across segments, reducing sector-specific risks.

Innovations like the Insight by Optoseis and Mariner seabed node show its commitment to technological advancement. The strong demand for ocean bottom nodes and growth in Adjacent and Emerging Markets also offer promising opportunities.

However, high operating expenses and inventory management challenges need addressing to improve profitability.

TSS’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering – R and D Services industry over the last six months (+974.1% vs. +14.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from AI and high-performance computing demand.

Long-term contracts provide stable, recurring revenues, whereas its expanding customer base and AI-driven capacity expansions position TSS for sustained growth in the data center infrastructure space.

