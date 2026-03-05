The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, KLA, CME Group, Natural Health Trends and Good Times Restaurants

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, KLA Corp. KLAC, CME Group Inc. CME, Natural Health Trends Corp. NHTC and Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, KLA and CME

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., KLA Corp. and CME Group Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Health Trends Corp. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (-3.7% vs. -2.5%). The company’s exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Shares of Berkshire have underperformed the industry year to date. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire and thus warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies, with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



KLA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+59.7% vs. +30.5%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. Advanced packaging exceeded $950 million in 2025, reflecting 70% year-over-year growth.



KLA now expects mid-to-high teens in calendar 2026. Its robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity. The services business is performing well.



KLA is well-positioned to capitalize on AI advancements, with AI driving demand for higher-value wafer processing and more complex designs. However, extended U.S. export controls on China and tariff-related uncertainties are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Shares of CME have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past six months (+25.3% vs. -3.2%). The company’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)



Natural Health Trends’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past six months (-24.3% vs. +4.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $26.08 million operates a high-margin, distributor-driven model, primarily concentrated in Greater China, which accounts for 82.1% of revenues. Full-year 2025 sales declined 7.4%, with fourth-quarter 2025 sales down 10.1% year over year.



Decline in active members limits volume scalability. Despite this pressure, gross margin remained strong, generating $29.3 million in gross profit. Restructuring initiatives are expected to deliver $1.5 million in annualized savings. With $28.9 million in cash and no debt, its liquidity provides flexibility amid modest cash burn.



Supply chain realignment aims to mitigate tariffs and protect long-term margins, though transition and inventory write-offs pose near-term risk. Current valuation levels imply investors expect continued top-line stagnation and member erosion, offering limited recognition of margin resilience.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)



Shares of Good Times Restaurants have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (-26.7% vs. +5.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $12.46 million, is facing risks like sustained traffic softness, competitive encroachment, input cost inflation and reliance on discounting. The valuation reflects these concerns but offers re-rating potential if execution remains consistent.



Nevertheless, GTIM’s investment case hinges on its ability to defend and expand margins despite ongoing comparable sales pressure. Both brands have improved restaurant-level profitability via disciplined food cost management, labor efficiency and waste reduction, underscoring operating control in a challenging traffic environment.



Operating cash flow has inflected positively, enhancing liquidity, lowering financial risk and enabling a capital allocation strategy focused on debt reduction and balance sheet strength before growth or buybacks. Near-term initiatives provide potential catalysts for traffic stabilization and improved guest engagement.



(You can read the full research report on Good Times Restaurants here >>>)

