The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, AstraZeneca, Intel, Kingsway Financial and BK Technologies

Chicago, IL – December 31, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Intel Corp. INTC, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. KFS and BK Technologies Corp. BKTI.

Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, AstraZeneca and Intel

Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (+3.1% vs. +2.9%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures are still a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+33.3% vs. +28%). The company has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Farxiga and Fasenra should keep driving revenues, more than offsetting the loss of exclusivity of some mature brands.



AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal pipeline data readouts lined up for 2026. It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and the biosimilar/generic erosion of some key drugs have been key top-line headwinds in 2025.



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+63.7% vs. +17.3%). The company has received $5 billion in funding from NVIDIA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions. It has also secured direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce for its commercial semiconductor manufacturing projects, which will likely pave the way for innovation and growth.



Intel is undertaking various strategic decisions to gain a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector. The Intel Core Ultra features a neural processing unit that enables power-efficient AI acceleration, with 2.5 times better power efficiency than the previous generation. Increasing complex AI workloads in data centers are driving demand for Intel Xeon 6 processors.



However, the intensifying competition from AMD in the commercial PC market is hindering growth. High debt levels remain a concern. Growing U.S.-China geopolitical tensions are likely to impact its margins.



Shares of Kingsway Financial have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+62.7% vs. +10.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $402.49 million is leveraging a large Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) model opportunity as millions of Baby Boomer–owned small businesses seek succession. Its public structure, OIR model and focus on asset-light, non-cyclical businesses enable disciplined acquisitions, with six deals completed year to date versus three to five guided.



KSX is scaling rapidly with strong revenue growth and emerging operating leverage as units exit J-curves, while Skilled Trades adds recurring, defensive cash flows. EBITDA run-rate is estimated to be $20.5 million–$22.5 million, supported by capital-light economics and net operating loss.



Near-term margins remain pressured by acquisition ramp-up, overhead and GAAP distortion in Extended Warranty. Leverage, dilution, integration risk and plumbing concentration add risk, leaving valuation sensitive to execution.



BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past six months (+59.7% vs. +14.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $278.09 million is positioned to expand its share in the $2.3 billion U.S. LMR market by targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 public safety agencies with its P25-compliant BKR radio portfolio.



The strong adoption of the BKR 9000 and 5000 has driven double-digit revenue growth, rising federal demand and eight consecutive profitable quarters. Gross margins have expanded, driven by a favorable product mix and an asset-light manufacturing model, supporting scalable operating leverage. Early SaaS efforts via the BK ONE platform introduce long-term optionality, though monetization remains unproven.



Risks include customer concentration, lumpy federal procurement cycles, software execution uncertainty, tariff exposure and the delayed BKR 9500 mobile launch. BKTI offers an attractive valuation relative to improving profitability, but execution consistency remains critical to sustaining upside.



