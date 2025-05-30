The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, AbbVie, Intuitive Surgical, Hamilton Beach Brands and AXIL Brands

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, AbbVie and Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., AbbVie Inc. and Intuitive Surgical, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. and AXIL Brands, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +16.1%. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies, with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.

Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.

AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+6.1% vs. -4.2%). The company beats first-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. AbbVie has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support top-line growth in the next few years.

AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. It expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE.

However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slowing sales of its aesthetics franchise.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+6.9% vs. -9.2%). The company ended the first quarter on a strong note, beating estimates on both counts. Revenues are likely to be driven by continued improvement in the company’s da Vinci procedure volume, coupled with strong Ion procedure growth.

ISRG topline is also likely aided by rising pricing of procedures to fight inflationary pressure. Launch of da Vinci SP in Europe and da Vinci 5 in U.S. market are bringing additional system placements. Opening new manufacturing facilities in Germany and Bulgaria should boost supply.

However, the continued slowdown in bariatric procedures is likely to continue in 2025 amid the rise of GLP-1 medications, hurting top-line growth. ISRG also expects a slow, gradual decline in Instruments & Accessories revenues per procedure over the next few years due to growth in benign procedures. Operating expenses are likely to be on the higher side in 2025.

Hamilton Beach Brands’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Household Appliances industry over the year-to-date period (+13.6% vs. -27.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $253.29 million posted strong first-quarter 2025 results, with gross margin up 120 bps to 24.6% despite tariff headwinds, driven by favorable mix and pricing. Operating profit rebounded to $2.3 million amid tight cost control.

Tariff mitigation, sourcing shifts, and foreign trade zone certification support margin resilience. The high-margin HealthBeacon unit is scaling rapidly, with 50%+ patient growth expected in 2025, aided by a new OptumHealth launch. Premium products like CHI and the upcoming Lotus line support share gains in the $4 billion U.S. appliance market.

E-commerce now accounts for 40% of U.S. sales, driven by a strong digital strategy. Geographic and channel diversification, including growth in Mexico and a new Sunkist partnership, enhances stability. Solid liquidity and disciplined capital allocation reinforce long-term growth prospects.

Shares of AXIL Brands have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the year-to-date period (+60.4% vs. +3.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $41.03 million offers a compelling growth narrative driven by strong direct-to-consumer momentum, supported by enhanced e-commerce, data-driven marketing, and favorable Cyber Monday timing.

Gross margins remained robust at 71.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 due to operational efficiency and product mix, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 12.9%. Improved liquidity ($4.77 million in cash) and positive operating cash flow ($1.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025) enhance financial flexibility. Strategic United States supply chain shifts bolster resilience, while global direct-to-consumer-led expansion reduces domestic dependency.

However, risks persist: weak inventory turnover, vendor and receivables concentration, elevated selling, general, and administrative expenses, and uncertain execution of domestic manufacturing could pressure margins and limit scalability if growth lags.

