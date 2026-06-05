The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire, Eli Lilly, Walmart, Universal Health Realty Income and Utah

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Walmart Inc. WMT, Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT and Utah Medical Products, Inc. UTMD.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly & Walmart

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Walmart Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Utah Medical Products, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have declined -2.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s decline of -4.3%. The company’s exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



Nevertheless, Berkshire’s is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.



The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+45.5% vs. +24%). Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Eli Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with its new oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo, expected to be a commercial game-changer for Lilly.



Over the past couple of years, Lilly has announced several M&A deals aimed at diversifying beyond GLP-1 drugs and expanding its presence in cardiovascular, oncology, and neuroscience. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+22.1% vs. +18.5%). The company remains well positioned due to its scale, value proposition and expanding omnichannel ecosystem. The company’s store network supports fast fulfillment, convenient pickup and delivery, and stronger digital engagement.



Marketplace, advertising and membership are becoming more important profit drivers, helping diversify earnings beyond traditional retail and improve the business mix. Investments in automation and AI should enhance customer experience, efficiency and long-term productivity. Strong traffic, broad assortment and price leadership also create opportunities to expand higher-margin services over time.



While fuel costs, currency movements, policy uncertainty and elevated investments may affect near-term profitability, Walmart’s focus on execution, digital expansion and ecosystem growth supports a favorable long-term outlook.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Universal Health Realty's shares have gained +8.7% over the past year against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +13.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $551.55 million benefits from a healthcare real estate portfolio supported by long-term leases, generating predictable rental income and cash-flow stability.

Contractual rent escalators enhance earnings visibility and inflation protection. The dividend is supported by recurring cash flows, while a measured development pipeline supports growth. Its healthcare-focused assets benefit from defensive demand.



However, key risks include tenant concentration, particularly exposure to UHS-related operators, elevated leverage, a high dividend payout and vacancy-related costs. Development execution, leasing outcomes and healthcare reimbursement changes could pressure tenant profitability and rent coverage. The valuation reflects investor caution around these risks but offers upside potential if UHT maintains stable cash flows, executes growth plans and sustains dividend coverage.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty here >>>)



Shares of Utah Medical Products have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+27.6% vs. -30.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $208.65 million offers investors a uniquely strong balance sheet, with $87.4 million in cash and investments, no debt, and ample liquidity, providing downside protection and flexibility for acquisitions, innovation, and shareholder returns.



Management continues to enhance per-share value through dividends and share repurchases, while several self-help initiatives — including new product launches and international sales recovery — could support earnings stabilization through 2026. Favorable long-term medical device industry trends and a shift toward higher-margin gynecology and urology products further strengthen the outlook.



However, revenues declined 10.2% in Q1'26 due to lost distributor and OEM relationships. Weak demand across several core product categories, ongoing Filshie Clip litigation costs, and rising inventories add execution risk. Valuation remains below historical averages and industry peers.



(You can read the full research report on Utah Medical Products here >>>)

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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