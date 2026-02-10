The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, Toyota Motor, Shell and Universal Safety

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Shell plc SHEL and Universal Safety Products, Inc UUU.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Toyota and Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and Shell plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Universal Safety Products, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Week for Economic News, Q4 Earnings Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Bank of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+23.7% vs. +17.2%). The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs.



Despite the rate cuts, the company's net interest income (NII) is expected to be aided by loan growth and lower funding costs. The company’s plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets, and improve digital capabilities will likely support the top line.



Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward. Elevated expenses due to steady investments in franchise will likely hurt bottom-line growth. Weak asset quality is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+27.9% vs. +14.9%). The company is witnessing a surge in hybrid adoption which is boosting its sales. Toyota Motor plans to significantly expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid production by 2028. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.



Higher expected year-over-year sales are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2026. Toyota is taking initiatives to improve profits by lowering the level of sales needed to break even.



However, material prices, forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports are expected to be a big hit on the operating profits in fiscal 2026. High R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles are likely to limit the near-term margins. As such, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shell’s shares have gained +9.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +30%. The company being a London based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. Shell demonstrated resilient cash generation in 2025, delivering robust operating and free cash flows, supporting shareholder returns.



Shell’s LNG franchise remains a long-term strength, with solid sales growth and clear demand visibility. Structural cost reductions achieved ahead of schedule and portfolio simplification have improved efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility.



However, earnings and revenue declined year over year, highlighting exposure to commodity price cycles. Net debt increased, while Chemicals and Renewables continue to weigh on returns amid weak margins. Potential LNG oversupply and geopolitical volatility add uncertainty. Overall, strengths are offset by cyclical and segment-specific risks, justifying a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of Universal Safety Products have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+77.5% vs. +11.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $10.18 million has materially strengthened its balance sheet following the May 2025 divestiture of its core operating assets. Cash increased to $5.2 million, and factoring debt was fully eliminated, reducing near-term financial risk and improving flexibility during its transition.



Management demonstrated disciplined capital allocation by returning $2.3 million to shareholders via a $1.00 special dividend. Liquidity was extended through $2.5 million of convertible financing, supporting operations into late 2026.



Yet, the divestiture drove a sharp revenue contraction, leaving the company without a stable operating base as it explores a new direction. Elevated SG&A, customer concentration, tariff sensitivity, potential dilution and internal control weaknesses weigh on earnings quality and valuation. The valuation reflects both balance-sheet improvement and execution risk.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Safety Products here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Safety Products, Inc. (UUU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.