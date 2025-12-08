The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, Salesforce, PepsiCo, United Homes and AmeriServ Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 8, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, Salesforce, Inc. CRM, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, United Homes Group, Inc. UHG and AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Salesforce and Pepsi

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Salesforce, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks United Homes Group, Inc. and AmeriServ Financial, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers for $72 Billion, PCE Data Delayed



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Bank of America have gained +18.9% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +30.6%. Despite rate cuts, the company's net interest income (NII) will likely be aided by decent loan growth. We expect NII to see a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets, and improve digital capabilities will support the top line. The Zacks analyst project total revenues to grow 6.9% in 2025.



Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward. While the Zacks analyst expect sales and trading revenues to increase in 2025, the metric will likely decline in 2026.



Elevated expenses due to steady investments in franchise will likely hurt bottom-line growth. The Zacks analyst expect expenses to rise 4.3% in 2025. Weak asset quality is another headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Salesforce’s have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-28.7% vs. +2.9%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver.



The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of Pepsi have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-5.1% vs. +7.7%). The company’s shares prices reflect concerns about PFNA softness, weak margins, and persistent cost and tariff pressures. Ongoing currency headwinds further weigh on results.



However, PepsiCo’s third-quarter 2025 results highlight a steady improvement in business fundamentals across its global portfolio. The international segment remained a key strength, supported by broad-based growth in beverages and convenient foods. In North America, the beverages business performed well, aided by strong brand execution and rising demand for functional offerings.



Quaker Foods also showed signs of recovery as innovation and improved availability supported better marketplace performance. With ongoing productivity gains and digital transformation efforts, PepsiCo is positioned for sustained long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Pepsi here >>>)



United Homes’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past year (-75.6% vs. -2.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $69.99 million has weak operating leverage amid declining revenue, soft orders and a thin backlog. Backlog rose to 264 pre-sold homes, boosting visibility, but higher cancellations threaten near-term durability. Margin recovery is fragile as incentives weigh on pricing power.



Earnings quality is clouded by derivative volatility, and governance turnover elevates strategic uncertainty. Liquidity is adequate but pressured by rising inventory and leverage. Valuation signals market skepticism, offering contrarian upside if execution stabilizes, but pricing-in high risk today.



Nevertheless, UHG’s refreshed product mix and re-bid cost savings support structurally higher margins, offsetting discounting and demand softness. Southeast market exposure provides favorable long-term demographic tailwinds, while a growing community base and a land-light model enhance capital efficiency.



(You can read the full research report on United Homes here >>>)



Shares of AmeriServ Financial have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+14.1% vs. +1.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $50.89 million is demonstrating strong earnings momentum, with YTD net income up 54% and EPS rising to 25 cents, driven by an 18% increase in net interest income and disciplined expense control.



Liquidity surged to $53.8 million, eliminating short-term borrowings and highlighting a shift to stable, deposit-funded growth. Capital levels improved with equity rising to $114.6 million, aided by retained earnings and narrowing unrealized losses. The bank operates a high-quality securities portfolio, 76% rated AA or better, with manageable duration, providing resilience in varied rate environments.



Despite these positives, rising credit losses, increased NPAs and CRE exposure raise asset quality concerns. A $12 million loan book contraction and declining non-interest income, notably in wealth management, point to growth headwinds. The stock trades at just 0.44X P/B vs. a 1.07X industry average.



(You can read the full research report on AmeriServ Financial here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.