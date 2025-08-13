The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, Roche, Intuit and TSS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Intuit Inc. INTU and TSS, Inc. TSSI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Roche Holding AG and Intuit Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock TSS, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI in July Puts Pre-Markets in a Good Mood

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Bank of America have gained +25.4% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +48.5%. Due to the volatile nature of capital markets, the company's future growth in trading revenues always carries some level of uncertainty.

Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income. The Zacks analyst projects non-interest income to rise only 4.5% in 2025. Elevated costs due to steady investments will hurt profits. We expect expenses to rise 3.7% this year.

Yet, the company's second-quarter 2025 results were aided by growth in revenues. Net interest income (NII) will continue to be positively impacted by relatively high rates. We expect NII to record a CAGR of 5.8% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 5.6% in 2025.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Roche's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+10.5% vs. -6.4%). The company in the first half of 2025 saw high demand for key drugs offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs.

MS drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continued their stellar performances. Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra, breast cancer drug Phesgo and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus also boosted the top line. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.

The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline. However, other pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)

Shares of Intuit have gained +13.1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +20.3%. The company is benefiting from steady revenues in the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues is driven by solid performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay.

The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU's strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.

The company's divestiture of non-core businesses to capitalize on the digital shift will augur future growth. The launch of various tools designed to help businesses in their effective functioning will aid in customers loyalty.

(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)

TSS's shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry over the year-to-date period (+52.1% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $471.01 million is positioned for strong AI infrastructure growth with its new 213K sq. ft. Georgetown facility, operational from Q2 of 2025, enabling rapid AI rack integration at up to 300 kW per rack (1 MW ready within a year) and advanced cooling to meet OEM roadmaps.

An October 2024 multi-year AI rack integration contract with its largest customer secures stable cash flows and revenue visibility with upside potential. First-half 2025 revenue surged 262% year over year to $142.9 million, EBITDA rose 278% to $9.3 million, and operating cash flow hit $37 million.

Backed by $36.8 million cash, strategic financing and raised 2025 EBITDA growth guidance to 75%+, TSS combines high growth, profitability and liquidity to scale capacity, capture AI demand and drive shareholder value while minimizing downside risk.

(You can read the full research report on TSS here >>>)

