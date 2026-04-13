The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, GE Aerospace, T-Mobile US and Willis Lease

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, GE Aerospace GE, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Willis Lease Finance Corp. WLFC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, GE Aerospace and T-Mobile

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., GE Aerospace and T-Mobile US, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



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The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI Inflation Rate Up Nearly +1%, As Expected



Today's Featured Research Reports



Bank of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+9.5% vs. +8.5%). The company’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs despite interest rate cuts.

Bank of America’s expansion strategy of opening financial branches in new and existing markets is expected to boost revenue growth. This, along with continued investments in digital capabilities, is likely to enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, which will likely drive fee income.



However, elevated operating expenses due to ongoing investments in technology, personnel and franchise expansion are expected to weigh on near term bottom-line growth. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality remains another near-term concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+7.7% vs. +4.7%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be a concern for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



T-Mobile’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-11.4% vs. +1.8%). Owing to the company’s premium valuation, the Zacks analyst believes investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Growing competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



Nevertheless, T-Mobile continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. The company’s 5G network covers 98% of Americans or 330 million people in the country. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past six months (+54.1% vs. +20.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.36 billion, delivered strong, broad-based earnings growth in 2025, with revenues of $730 million, net income of $108 million, and ROE of 18%, driven by contributions across leasing, maintenance reserves, and spare parts. High utilization and lease rental factors above 1% reflect favorable market conditions and support recurring cash flows.



The company is also scaling a more capital-light asset management platform, increasing fee income and improving capital efficiency. Vertical integration across leasing, maintenance, and teardown activities continues to enhance margins and asset value realization.



However, leverage remains elevated (2.97x net debt/equity), with rising interest costs increasing financial risk. Performance is sensitive to engine residual values, lease rate volatility, and airline credit conditions, particularly given a meaningful short-term lease mix. Valuation appears at a discount to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)

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Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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