The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BAC, NFLX, TTE, PKE and FRD

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Park Aerospace Corp. PKE and Friedman Industries, Inc. FRD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Nertflix and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., Netflix, Inc. and TotalEnergies SE, as well as two micro-cap stocks Park Aerospace Corp. and Friedman Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Fill Holes Left from Friday's Selloff



Today's Featured Research Reports



Bank of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+22% vs. +13.4%). The company’s second-quarter 2026 results were aided by trading and investment banking (IB) strength along with net interest income (NII) growth. NII growth is expected to continue supported by steady loan growth and a higher-for-longer rate environment.



Bank of America’s expansion strategy by opening financial branches will boost the top line. Along with this, investments in digital capabilities will enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, likely driving fee income.



However, elevated expenses due to investments in technology and franchise expansion will hurt the bottom line to an extent. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality is another concern, which might hamper financials.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (-17.2% vs. -15.5%). The company reported second quarter 2026 earnings per share of 80 cents, up 11.1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.27%. Revenues rose 13.4% year over year to $12.56 billion, driven by membership growth, pricing and higher advertising revenues, though the figure missed the consensus mark by 0.1%.



Operating margin was 33.4%, down from 34.1% a year earlier, reflecting higher content amortization tied to a front loaded content slate. Free cash flow fell to $1.53 billion from $2.27 billion on higher cash taxes linked to the terminated Warner Bros. Discovery deal.



Netflix ended the quarter with $9.1 billion in cash and $14.4 billion in gross debt. It narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to $51.0 billion to $51.4 billion, implying 13% to 14% growth, while maintaining its 31.5% operating margin steady.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have gained +18.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +45.7%. The company’s second-quarter earnings and sales were lower than expected due to low production volumes. The company offers a balanced investment case.



TotalEnergies’ global portfolio, resilient output outside disrupted regions, and exposure to LNG and newer hydrocarbon basins support cash generation across cycles. Start-ups and acquired assets should add volumes, while low-carbon investments provide a longer-term transition path and help align the business with emissions goals.



However, a neutral stance remains appropriate because the company is exposed to geopolitical and security risks in regions where operations can be interrupted. Reliance on acquired assets adds integration and execution risk, and commodity swings can pressure margins and cash flow. In the past six months, shares of TotalEnergies underperformed its industry.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Park Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+51.8% vs. -7.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $744.76 million benefits from multi-year commercial aerospace demand through its GE Aerospace-related programs, including a long-term agreement with MRAS covering composite materials for Airbus A320neo family and other aircraft platforms through 2029. Airbus’ planned production ramp to 70-75 A320neo family aircraft monthly by the end of 2027 could provide sustained supplier demand.



Park’s FY2027 Q1 sales rose to $18.3 million, gross margin expanded to 34.8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25%. Its largely unlevered balance sheet, supported by $80.5 million in cash and $8.9 million in marketable securities, provides flexibility for growth investments and shareholder returns.



However, risks include customer concentration, delayed returns from capacity investments, uneven defense program realization, and supply-chain disruptions. The stock trades at 8.22X trailing EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)



Friedman Industries’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (+91.6% vs. -6.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $253.03 million benefits from an expanded operating platform following the Century Metals & Supplies acquisition, which broadened its product portfolio, processing capabilities and geographic reach.



Friedman Industries’ flat-roll business remains the primary growth driver, supported by higher throughput, utilization and record fiscal 2026 sales volume. The Sinton facility and value-added processing capabilities provide operating leverage, while tubular segment recovery adds diversification. Strong liquidity supports investment and flexibility.



However, profitability remains sensitive to steel prices, inventory levels, demand cycles and cost absorption. Higher borrowings, hedge timing impacts and supplier concentration remain key considerations. The valuation suggests modest investor expectations, leaving room for upside if growth initiatives and profitability improvements continue.



(You can read the full research report on Friedman Industries here >>>)

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Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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