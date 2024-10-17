The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AstraZeneca, Accenture, AT&T and National Presto Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Accenture plc ACN, AT&T Inc. T and National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Report for AstraZeneca, Accenture and AT&T

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC, Accenture plc and AT&T Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock National Presto Industries, Inc.



Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +18.0% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +22.7%. The company's key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca's pipeline is strong, with important pipeline data readouts lined up.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, AstraZeneca's diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Estimates are stable ahead of the Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.



Accenture's have gained +21.5% over the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry's gain of +30.4%. The company's shares are attractive due to technological prowess, contribution from acquisitions, strong growth prospects and dividend payouts.



Accenture continues to witness strong demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enablement and cybersecurity-as-a-service. These trends are boosting its managed services business across the world. A disciplined acquisition strategy helps Accenture to channelize business in high-growth areas.



On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Accenture continues to acquire a large number of companies which adds to integration risk.



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+56.7% vs. +52.5%). The company having a customer-centric business model, is likely to benefit from the increased deployment of mid-band spectrum and greater fiber densification. An integrated fiber expansion strategy is expected to improve broadband connectivity for enterprise and consumer markets, while steady 5G deployments are likely to boost end-user experience.



AT&T intends to leverage Ericsson technology to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network across the country to help build a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers.



However, AT&T has offered a muted outlook for 2024 owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment. The steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services is a potent headwind. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers dent margins. The high debt burden is worrisome.



National Presto's shares have gained +3.2% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry's gain of +21.1%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $520.67 million boasts a strong balance sheet with minimal debt and solid cash flow, providing stability and flexibility for growth initiatives, including acquisitions and shareholder returns. The company's Defense segment has secured a $52 million option under a U.S. Army contract, enhancing its long-term revenue visibility.



National Presto's Housewares segment benefits from innovation and strong branding, aligning with increasing demand for energy-efficient and smart appliances. A diversified business portfolio across defense, kitchen appliances and safety products helps mitigate risks and maintain stable performance.



However, rising raw material costs pose a threat to margins, particularly in the competitive kitchen appliance market dominated by large players. The company's reliance on U.S. defense contracts introduces vulnerability to shifts in federal spending.



