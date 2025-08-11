The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Archer Aviation, United Airlines, Stellantis and Palantir Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL, Stellantis N.V. STLA and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Is Archer Aviation Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell Before Q2 Earnings?

Archer Aviation Inc. shares have surged 169.2% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Aerospace - Defense industry's rally of 16.1%. Consequently, many investors who haven't yet invested in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) stock are questioning whether it's still a good time to buy. With the company's earnings approaching, is this the right moment to invest? Let's explore.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Archer Aviation Stock

According to Grand View Research, the global eVTOL aircraft market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.9% from 2024 to 2030. Advances in battery technology will boost eVTOL capabilities, allowing for longer flights and less downtime. Archer Aviation thus has the chance to capitalize on this impressive growth as it strives for notable success in the worldwide eVTOL market.

Archer Aviation is well-positioned for rapid development through collaborations with United Airlines Holdings, Inc. to build an air taxi network and with Stellantis N.V. to expand manufacturing capacity.

The company is launching its first air taxi service in Abu Dhabi. If successful, this could pave the way for similar services in other countries, primarily in the United States, and help secure final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA").

Archer Aviation's partnership with defense startup Anduril is also noteworthy. Together, they are working to develop hybrid eVTOL aircraft for military applications. Meanwhile, Archer Aviation is also working with Palantir Technologies Inc. to develop AI software for aviation systems (read more: Palantir Achieves $1B Revenues, Is It Too Late to Invest?).

These partnerships are expected to support Archer Aviation's growth, especially as global tensions might lead to increased defense spending, benefiting the company's efforts to explore defense markets.

Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell Archer Aviation Stock Now?

With ongoing partnerships and the Abu Dhabi project expected to progress smoothly, along with likely FAA approvals, shareholders may feel motivated to retain their shares.

However, new investors should remain cautious, especially before the upcoming earnings report scheduled for Aug. 11, after market close. Archer Aviation is projected to report a loss of 19 cents per share, with recent revenue generation being minimal.

Historically, Archer Aviation's stock performance has been more influenced by positive news than by financial results. If management doesn't provide optimistic updates—such as plans to produce two aircraft per month by the end of 2025 or progress on Midnight's test flights in Abu Dhabi—investors might expect a decline in share prices.

Conversely, any positive news regarding these initiatives could lead to an increase in Archer Aviation's stock value, encouraging investors to buy. For now, Archer Aviation has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.