The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AptarGroup, Tennant and Sealed Air

Chicago, IL – October 31, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AptarGroup, Inc. ATR, Tennant Co. TNC and Sealed Air Corp. SEE.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Industrial Stocks Set to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Industrial Products sector kicked off the third quarter of 2025 earnings season last week. The sector is anticipated to have performed well in the quarter, backed by strength across key end markets, growth in e-commerce activities and effective pricing actions. However, persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector, supply-chain bottlenecks and cost inflation are likely to have affected the sector’s performance.

The latest Earnings Trend report indicates a year-over-year improvement in both earnings and revenues for the S&P 500 companies within the Industrial Products sector. Per the report, the Industrial Products sector’s third-quarter earnings are anticipated to witness year-over-year growth of 1.2% against a 5.6% decline recorded in the previous quarter.

The sector’s revenues are projected to increase 9%, while margins are expected to fall 1%. The April-June quarter had witnessed 2.9% revenue growth and a 1.2% decline in margin.

Let us discuss the factors that might have played a key role in shaping the performance of industrial stocks in the quarter.

The Industrial Product sector has been grappling with persistent softness in the manufacturing sector. Per the Institute for Supply Management report, the Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) recorded 49.1% in September 2025 and 48.7% in August. A figure less than 50% indicates a contraction in manufacturing activity. September marked the seventh consecutive month of contraction for the manufacturing sector. Also, the New Orders Index contracted in both July and September, registering 47.1% and 48.9%, respectively, with the only growth recorded during the quarter in August.

Nevertheless, healthy demand for products across several end markets, including mining, power transmission, agricultural machinery and process automation, is anticipated to have been a tailwind for several companies. Also, resiliency in the nondurables, business supplies and food & beverage markets is likely to boost the industrial sector’s results.

Also, companies with exposure to commercial and defense aerospace markets have been benefiting from strong aftermarket and OEM demand, driven by continued strength in air travel and government support.

Several industrial companies have resorted to digitizing their business operations with the latest technologies and business models. This has enabled the sector’s participants to enhance their competitiveness with higher productivity and product quality. Also, the sector participants are likely to have benefited from focus on product innovation, multiple promotional efforts, effective pricing and cost-management actions.

How to Pick Earnings Estimates Beating Stocks?

Given the large number of players operating in the industrial products space, picking the right stocks is not an easy task. Our proven model, however, makes it fairly simple. One can shortlist with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the odds of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks before they report earnings with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP— the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate — is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with maximum chances of delivering positive earnings surprises in their announcement. Our research shows that for stocks with this combination of ingredients, the chances of a beat are as high as 70%.

Our Picks

Crystal Lake, IL-based AptarGroup, Inc. has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AptarGroup is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $952.5 million, indicating growth of 4.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.57 per share, which has edged up 0.6% in the past 60 days. The figure indicates growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter's figure. The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 8.3% on average.

ATR’s Pharma segment’s results are expected to benefit from healthy demand for its proprietary dispensing devices used for nasal decongestants, eye care, cough and cold, and saline rinses, as well as emergency medicines and depression therapies. Demand for elastomeric components used for biologics continues to be strong. Also, higher sales in prestige and mass fragrances, along with sales growth of skin care and color cosmetic solutions, are likely to have boosted the Beauty segment’s performance.

AptarGroup, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Eden Prairie, MN-based Tennant Co. currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s third-quarter revenues stands at $304.4 million, indicating a decline of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share, which has increased 2.8% in the past 60 days. The figure indicates growth of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Tennant‘s third-quarter results are expected to benefit from strong underlying order growth and solid operational execution. The company’s enterprise growth strategy, along with its effective pricing actions, is also likely to have been beneficial.

Tennant Company price-eps-surprise | Tennant Company Quote

Based in Charlotte, NC, Sealed Air Corp. presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s third-quarter revenues stands at $1.31 billion, indicating a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 68 cents per share, which has been stable in the past 60 days. However, the figure indicates a decline of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter's figure. The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 19% on average.

Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions is likely to have bolstered Sealed Air’s food and protected packaging segments’ performance. In the medical and life sciences portfolio, demand for protected packaging solutions for medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and personal protective equipment remains high. Also, growth in online shipments of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals is likely to have been a tailwind.

Sealed Air Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sealed Air Corporation Quote

