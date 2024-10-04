The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AppLovin, Duolingo, Paramount, Twilio and Catalent

For Immediate Release

More Interest Rate Cuts Ahead: 5 Growth Stocks to Benefit

Wall Street is currently riding on high expectations that the Fed will implement further cuts in the benchmark lending rate this year. In its September FOMC meeting, the central bank aggressively cut the interest rate by 50 basis-points. This was the first rate cut since March 2020.

The current Fed fund rate is in the range of 4.75-5%. The previous range of 5.25-5.5% was the highest in 23 years. The Fed aggressively raised the interest rate from March 2022 to July 2023 and kept it higher for longer time in order to combat a 40-year high inflation rate.

The CME FedWatch tool currently shows a 100% probability of a 25-basis point interest rate cut in November. For December, market participants estimate a 100% probability that the total (year-to-date) rate cut will be 1% and a 63% probability that the total rate cut will be 1.25%.

At this stage, investment in growth stocks should be fruitful. Five such stocks are - AppLovin Corp., Duolingo Inc., Paramount Global, Twilio Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel their stock prices higher in the future. A rate cut will be beneficial for corporates as it will reduce the cost of production. Moreover, businesses will get access to cheap credits.

5 Large-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy

These stocks have strong growth potential for the rest of 2024. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

APP’s last reported financial results demonstrate its strong fundamentals and growth potential. The introduction of its AXON 2.0 technology and strategic expansion in gaming studios have significantly boosted revenue growth. AppLovin reported a 76% year-over-year revenue increase in 2023, along with a 41% rise in adjusted EBITDA.

APP’s financial momentum carried into the second quarter of 2024, with a 44% year-over-year revenue jump and an astounding 286% increase in net income. These figures underline APP’s operational efficiency and effective strategic execution.

Robust Earnings Estimate Revisions for APP Stock

AppLovin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 35.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter, next quarter, current year and next year has improved in the last 60 days.

Duolingo Inc.

Duolingo operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. DUOL offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through the Duolingo app. DUOL also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions for DUOL Shares

DUOL has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 38.6% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The stock has seen positive earnings estimate revisions for the current quarter, current year and next year in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. PARAA operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. PARAA’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Impressive Earnings Estimate Revisions for PARAA Shares

Paramount Global has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. Although its revenue growth rate is negative for the current year, it is 0.2% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the last 60 days.

Twilio Inc.

Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformations amid a growing hybrid working trend. TWLO’s selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies are enhancing its product portfolio and fortifying its global presence.

TWLO is gaining not only traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but also first-time deals with new customers due to its firm focus on introducing products and a go-to-market sales strategy. TWLO’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives are driving profits and margins, which is praiseworthy.

Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions for TWLO Stock

Twilio has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.2% and 39.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings have improved in the last 60 days.

Catalent Inc.

Catalent’s impending buyout by Novo Holdings is expected to accelerate investment in its business and enhance key offerings. CTLT’s solid technology foundation, along with a few expanded facilities, is encouraging. A solid product suite is another plus. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, management confirmed that CTLT recorded growth in non-COVID revenues by nearly 30% in the quarter. A strong solvency position is an added plus.

CTLT Stock’s Earnings Estimate Revisions on the Rise

Catalent has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings have improved in the last 60 days.

