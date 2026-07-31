The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, Sandisk, Eaton and Flanigan's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Sandisk Corp. SNDK, Eaton Corp. plc ETN and Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Applied Materials, Sandisk and Eaton

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc., Sandisk Corp. and Eaton Corp. plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+70.3% vs. +14.3%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is shifting wafer fabrication equipment spending toward leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, where it holds leading process positions.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered record revenue and the highest gross margin in more than two decades, and management sees better multi-quarter visibility as customers share longer-range forecasts. New gate-all-around and packaging products, expanding EPIC collaborations, and a growing services attach-rate support value-based pricing and operating leverage.



Offsetting these positives are high China exposure amid changing export rules, the inherently cyclical nature of capital spending, and intense competition across process steps.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Sandisk have outperformed the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry over the year-to-date period (+328% vs. +161.4%). The company is benefiting from AI-led demand that is lifting enterprise SSD adoption and supporting pricing across NAND end markets. Datacenter revenue is scaling as the company expands its enterprise SSD portfolio and prepares to add QLC products, which should raise mix quality over time.



Edge demand is shifting toward premium devices, supporting higher-value configurations. Multiyear supply partnerships backed by financial guarantees improve demand visibility and support a less cyclical earnings profile. Recent margin expansion and rising free cash flow have moved Sandisk to a net cash position and enabled a share repurchase authorization.



However, key risks include supply constraints, pricing volatility, and execution on product ramps and contract commitments, but mix and the evolving commercial model keep the risk-reward favorable.



(You can read the full research report on Sandisk here >>>)



Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the year-to-date period (+14.3% vs. +13.3%). The company is benefiting from strong electrification-driven demand, reflected in rising orders and an expanding backlog. Eaton has raised its 2026 organic growth outlook while continuing to invest in capacity expansion and innovation initiatives.



The company is also pursuing portfolio optimization through strategic acquisitions that strengthen its exposure to data center cooling alongside the planned spin-off of its Mobility business by the end of the first quarter of 2027. The Zacks analyst model expects total revenues to grow steadily between 2026 and 2028.



Yet, near-term margin pressure related to capacity expansion and input costs, elevated leverage following acquisitions, and ongoing risks tied to global operations, cybersecurity and supply-chain disruptions remain key concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)



Shares of Flanigan's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the year-to-date period (+30.5% vs. +2.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $70.61 million has its long-term investment case supported by its diversified business model, resilient customer demand and ability to improve profitability through pricing, operational execution and disciplined cost management.



Flanigan's combination of restaurant operations, retail liquor stores and franchise revenue streams provides multiple growth avenues while reducing reliance on a single segment. A strong liquidity position and internally generated cash flow offer flexibility to invest in operations and support shareholder returns.



However, investors should weigh margin pressures, higher fixed costs, commodity exposure, softer beverage trends and digital capability gaps. The current valuation suggests that the market recognizes these execution challenges, while leaving room for upside if BDL sustains growth, stabilizes margins and delivers continued earnings improvement.



(You can read the full research report on Flanigan's here >>>)

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.