The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, Mastercard, AbbVie, INNOVATE and BranchOut

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 6, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Mastercard Inc. MA, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, INNOVATE Corp. VATE and BranchOut Food Inc. BOF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Applied Materials, Mastercard and AbbVie

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc., Mastercard Inc. and AbbVie Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks INNOVATE Corp. and BranchOut Food Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+236.7% vs. +84.2%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is shifting wafer fabrication equipment spending toward leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, where it holds leading process positions.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered record revenue and the highest gross margin in more than two decades, and management sees better multi-quarter visibility as customers share longer-range forecasts. New gate-all-around and packaging products, expanding EPIC collaborations, and a growing services attach rate support value-based pricing and operating leverage.



Offsetting these positives are high China exposure amid changing export rules, the inherently cyclical nature of capital spending, and intense competition across process steps.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Mastercard have declined -7.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -19.4%. The company’s rebates and incentives are rising with new and renewed deals, and management expects operating expenses to keep growing as it funds safety, security, digital and B2B initiatives. Geopolitical disruption is weighing on cross-border travel. Valuation remains elevated, supporting a Neutral view.



Nevertheless, Mastercard’s scale and brand strength continue to support steady payment network growth, helped by stable consumer and business spending and higher transaction activity.



Cross-border and contactless payments remain key long-term growth drivers, while value-added services continue to diversify revenue through cybersecurity, analytics and digital authentication. Partnerships and targeted acquisitions also extend reach into new payment flows, including stablecoin infrastructure. Share repurchases and dividends remain supported.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+38.6% vs. +35%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications, and should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio is also rapidly expanding and contributing significantly to top-line growth. AbbVie boasts a robust pipeline and expects important data readouts, regulatory submissions and approvals throughout 2026. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, slowing oncology sales and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of INNOVATE have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+204.9% vs. -7.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $226.32 million shows its investment case anchored by DBMG, whose strong execution, resilient backlog and exposure to AI, data centers, advanced manufacturing and other infrastructure markets provide meaningful revenue visibility and earnings support.



The Life Sciences portfolio adds upside through MediBeacon’s regulatory progress and commercialization efforts, while R2’s expanding international footprint strengthens healthcare growth prospects. However, the bullish thesis is tempered by a highly leveraged balance sheet, refinancing uncertainty and lender-driven strategic processes that could constrain shareholder value.



The company also remains heavily dependent on DBMG, exposing results to project concentration and margin pressure, while weak contributions from Spectrum and limited parent-level liquidity continue to weigh on the overall risk profile.



(You can read the full research report on INNOVATE here >>>)



BranchOut Food’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+87% vs. +20.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $77.96 million demonstrates its investment case centered on improving revenue visibility, supported by production readiness and scheduled customer deliveries rather than underlying demand changes. Growth opportunities continue to broaden through expansion into the European private-label market, providing access to major retailers without significant distribution investment.



The retail pipeline is strengthening across warehouse clubs, mass retail and private-label programs, creating multiple avenues for recurring sales and reducing the reliance on any single customer or product. Expanding ingredient supply and potential tolling partnerships should enhance facility utilization, improve product mix and support margins.



At the same time, investments in production capacity and product innovation broaden the company’s addressable market, positioning its proprietary drying technology for additional snack categories and long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on BranchOut Food here >>>)

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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