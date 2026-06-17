The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, GE, AstraZeneca, Team and Applied Energetics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 17, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, GE Aerospace GE, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Team, Inc. TISI and Applied Energetics, Inc. AERG.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Picks for Applied Materials, GE & AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc., GE Aerospace and AstraZeneca PLC, as well as two micro-cap stocks, Team, Inc. and Applied Energetics, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+236.5% vs. +100.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is boosting spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, where it holds strong market positions. New product innovations, deeper customer collaborations, and growing services adoption support pricing power and operational efficiency.

Yet, risks include significant exposure to China amid evolving export restrictions, the cyclical nature of semiconductor capital spending, and intense competition across equipment categories. These factors could create demand volatility and pressure market share.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

GE’s shares have outperformed the Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+17.1% vs. -3.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that GE is benefiting from strong demand for commercial engines and advanced aerospace technologies, supported by healthy air travel trends and rising global defense spending. Portfolio optimization efforts also support long-term growth.

Risks include elevated project and restructuring costs, supply-chain disruptions that may increase expenses and delays, and foreign-exchange headwinds from its global operations.

(You can read the full research report on GE here >>>)

AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+24.9% vs. +15.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong demand for key medicines, a robust late-stage pipeline, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations that strengthen future growth. Investments in high-growth emerging markets and new product launches also support its long-term outlook.

However, looming patent expirations for several blockbuster drugs leads to increasing generic competition. Existing generic erosion is already affecting some products, while exclusivity losses for key medicines may pressure future sales growth.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Team’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products – Maintenance Service industry over the past two years (+115.0% vs. -4.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from steady demand for infrastructure maintenance and inspection services, supported by its integrated business model, improving operational execution, and margin-enhancing cost and pricing initiatives. Growth opportunities in key markets and renewed strategic focus also support its outlook.

Yet, challenges include a highly leveraged balance sheet, elevated financing costs, and cash flow pressure that limit financial flexibility. Ongoing losses, uneven profitability, capital dilution, and exposure to legal and non-core expenses remain additional headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Team here >>>)

Applied Energetics’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry over the past year (-27.1% vs. +69.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from rising costs, persistent losses, cash burn, and dependence on volatile government-funded contracts. Additional risks include dilution, limited trading liquidity, supply-chain constraints, inflationary pressures, and potential project delays.

However, the company continues to advance specialized technologies and development programs, which could support future contract opportunities and long-term growth if execution improves and funding visibility strengthens.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Energetics here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Team, Inc. (TISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Energetics Inc. (AERG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.