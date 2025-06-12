The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Walt Disney, AMD, Armanino Foods of Distinction and Optex Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Walt Disney and AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Good News on Trade Deal, CPI Numbers

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Apple have declined -4.5% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry's decline of -4.9%. The company's weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.

Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.

Apple expects the June quarter's (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, is helping Apple sale more of its devices including iPhone.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

Walt Disney's shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+18.9% vs. +16.2%). The company reported steady second-quarter fiscal 2025 results wherein revenues and earnings increased year-over-year. Domestic Parks & Experiences grew due to domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by declines at international locations including Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit-percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.7% from fiscal 2024.

However, Disney+'s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment. For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)

Shares of AMD have gained +1.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry's gain of +17.5%. The company is benefiting from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers are benefiting from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.

New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, have been a major growth driver. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD's expanding partner base, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst.

AMD is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)

Armanino Foods of Distinction's shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+53.1% vs. -4.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $252.15 million, presents a compelling investment case, driven by robust margin expansion, capital discipline and operational scalability. First-quarter 2025 net income surged 70% year over year, fueled by pricing strength, cost optimization and SG&A leverage. A structurally leaner model supports long-term profit growth.

AMNF expanded its buyback to $12 million, repurchasing $4 million in shares and boosting EPS by 72%, underscoring prudent capital allocation. With zero debt and $23.8 million in cash, it retains strategic flexibility.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades and a $1.5-million capex plan enhance scalability. New CEO Deanna Jurgens brings proven growth leadership. A diversified distribution base, resilient financials and strong quality controls strengthen AMNF's defensibility and positioning for sustainable value creation.

(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)

Shares of Optex Systems have gained +35.7% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry's gain of +42%. This microcap company with a market cap of $71.27 million offers long-term revenue visibility supported by a $46 million-plus order backlog, including notable awards from BAE Systems and for XM157 laser filter units. Strong alignment with defense programs like the Bradley Fighting Vehicle drives demand across periscopes and laser optics.

For H1 FY25, revenue grew 22.2% YoY to $18.9 million, led by a surge in periscope and laser filter sales. Gross margin rose to 29% on operating efficiencies. Cash improved to $3.5 million, enabling debt-free operations and reinvestment. The Applied Optics Center, contributing 49% of revenues, remains a high-margin engine. Optex also ramped up production by 50% to meet backlog execution needs.

However, risks include 52% revenue concentration among government clients, a 12.3% drop in new orders, persistent supply chain pressures, and contract loss reserves tied to legacy fixed-price deals.

(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (OPXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.