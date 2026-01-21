The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Park Aerospace and Motorsport Games

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Walmart Inc. WMT, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Park Aerospace Corp. PKE and Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Walmart and JPMorgan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Walmart Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Park Aerospace Corp. and Motorsport Games Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q4 Earnings, Davos Tension Inform Late Start to Trading Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past six months (+20.5% vs. +19.5%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy.



Apple expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow in double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face a tough year-over-year comparison, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+25.7% vs. +23.4%). The company’s performance reflects strong execution across its omnichannel model, with robust store-led fulfillment, solid e-commerce growth and sustained market share gains.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight robust comparable sales, broad-based traffic growth and rapidly expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership, which represent a meaningful share of operating income. Faster delivery speeds, improved inventory availability and marketplace expansion continue to support e-commerce growth. Management’s raised fiscal 2026 view underscores confidence in sustaining growth.



However, margin expansion remains constrained by elevated operating costs and tariff risks. Currency volatility, intense competition and an ongoing mix shift toward lower-margin essentials amid macroeconomic uncertainty are also concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



JPMorgan’s shares have gained +8.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +15.7%. The company’s share prices were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Its fourth-quarter 2025 results reflected investment banking (IB) business strength and solid loan demand.



Business expansion initiatives (global and domestic), robust loan and deposit balance and changes in interest rates will support net interest income (NII) expansion. For 2026, the bank expects NII to increase approximately 7%.



In IB, the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and weakness in the mortgage banking business are likely to weigh on non-interest income. Technology and marketing investments will keep expenses elevated. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of Park Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+27.7% vs. +23.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $499.94 million boasts a 40-year uninterrupted dividend history, returning over $608 million to shareholders. It is well-aligned with the accelerating aerospace composites market, supplying key materials for next-gen aircraft like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.



Park’s focus on low-volume, high-complexity components creates a defensible niche with strong margins and reduced competition. Defense exposure adds stability, with long-term demand from military aircraft and modernization programs. Participation in fleet renewals, emerging markets and the space economy further broadens growth avenues.



However, risks include near-term military program declines, customer delays, high composite costs, customer concentration, and geopolitical uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, Park trades at a discount to peers on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)



Motorsport Games’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past year (+135.4% vs. +4.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $19.18 million has entered a structurally improved phase, marked by sustained operating profitability, reflecting successful restructuring, lower costs and better revenue quality rather than a one-off rebound.



Le Mans Ultimate has emerged as a durable core franchise, demonstrating the ability to generate ongoing sales and downloadable content revenues beyond launch, while RaceControl adds a recurring subscription layer that improves visibility and lifetime value. Medium-term upside is tied to eventual console expansion that leverages existing intellectual property.



Offsetting these positives are meaningful risks, including high revenue concentration, partial reliance on non-recurring items to support earnings, potential shareholder dilution from outstanding warrants, fixed licensing obligations that reduce cost flexibility, and execution and timing risks around the multi-year console development timeline.



(You can read the full research report on Motorsport Games here >>>)

