The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, TotalEnergies, Boston Scientific and Good Times Restaurants

Chicago, IL – March 3, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX and Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, TotalEnergies and Boston Scientific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Apple Inc., TotalEnergies SE and Boston Scientific Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Good Times Restaurants Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Attacks on Iran Send Oil Prices Up, Pre-Markets Down



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past six months (+15.2% vs. +15.1%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth driven by iPhone.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter’s net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supply. Services are expected to grow at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+29.9% vs. +22.7%). The company’s fourth-quarter earnings per share were lower than expected. TotalEnergies is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



Contribution from multi-energy assets spread globally boosts its earnings. Cost reduction initiatives will boost margins and the company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and reducing emissions.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Boston Scientific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (-27.9% vs. -11.5%). The company’s tariff annualization, supply-chain investments and a projected 3 cents of FX EPS headwind in 2026 may temper margin expansion.



Nevertheless, despite macroeconomic and tariff-related pressures, Boston Scientific delivered strong 2025 results, achieving 16% organic growth and surpassing $20 billion in sales, with broad momentum across Cardiovascular and MedSurg.



WATCHMAN grew 29% in the fourth quarter, supported by rising concomitant adoption and upcoming CHAMPION data that could expand its addressable market. EP surged 35% in the fourth quarter and 73% for the year, driven by FARAPULSE adoption and mapping expansion. APAC and U.S. markets remain key growth engines. Strategic deals, including Nalu (closed) and pending Valencia and Penumbra acquisitions, enhance adjacencies.



(You can read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Good Times Restaurants have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (-26.5% vs. +6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $12.56 million is facing risks, like sustained traffic softness, competitive encroachment, input cost inflation and reliance on discounting. The valuation reflects these concerns but offers re-rating potential if execution remains consistent.



Nevertheless, GTIM’s investment case hinges on its ability to defend and expand margins despite ongoing comparable sales pressure. Both brands have improved restaurant-level profitability via disciplined food cost management, labor efficiency and waste reduction, underscoring operating control in a challenging traffic environment.



Operating cash flow has inflected positively, enhancing liquidity, lowering financial risk and enabling a capital allocation strategy focused on debt reduction and balance sheet strength before growth or buybacks. Near-term initiatives provide potential catalysts for traffic stabilization and improved guest engagement.



(You can read the full research report on Good Times Restaurants here >>>)

