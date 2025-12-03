The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Tesla, Micron Technology, Hamilton Beach Brands and Key Tronic

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. HBB and Key Tronic Corp. KTCC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Tesla and Micron Technology

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Tesla, Inc. and Micron Technology, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. and Key Tronic Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Move Back into the Green, SIG Beats by +293%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+17.6% vs. +16.7%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy.



Apple expects the December quarter's (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow by double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face tough year-over-year comps, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern. AAPL shares are hitting all-time highs this afternoon.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+22.5% vs. +21.1%). The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop. Sales are falling across key markets, with Europe leading the downturn.

Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand.



Tesla's robotaxi service, launched in Austin in June, has been expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona. The company's big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well, but these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, we are cautious on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Micron Technology's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+188.2% vs. +80.9%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end-markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology's long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands have declined -0.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Household Appliances industry's decline of -25.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $211.06 million has survived the 2025 tariff shock, as U.S.-China rates have eased. Its biggest retailer is ordering normally again, and holiday promos are strong, supporting restocking-led volume into 4Q and 2026.



3Q gross margin fell to 21.1% on a one-time $5M tariff hit and pricing lag, but June/Aug price actions and broader APAC sourcing should restore and lift margins as its mix skews toward higher value. Health (HealthBeacon) posted its first operating profit with 50% subscription growth for the first nine months of 2025, major specialty-pharmacy deals, and new software rollouts abroad.



Lotus premium appliances are beating sell-through and gaining shelf space, raising ASPs. Commercial Sunkist products are resilient and set to grow in 2026. Its balance sheet is flexible ($66M revolver), with buybacks/dividends and $10M annualized cost cuts boosting leverage.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach Brands here >>>)



Key Tronic's shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the year-to-date period (-34.8% vs. +27.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $28.34 million is facing risks which include prolonged revenue declines, delayed program ramps, backlog erosion, fixed-cost underutilization, high debt with limited cash, elevated inventory/receivable exposure, and tariff/geopolitical uncertainty that could further slow conversions and pressure liquidity.



Nevertheless, Key Tronic is a leveraged reshoring/near-shoring EMS play. New U.S. (Springdale, AR) and Vietnam capacity should put ~50% of output in these regions by fiscal 2026, matching OEM demand for resilient supply chains and supporting share gains. Cost actions and Mexico supply-chain efficiencies are lifting sequential gross margin (8.4%) and lowering breakeven.



Vertically integrated PCB, plastics, automation and testing, plus new medical, industrial and data-processing programs (>$20 million annualized by fiscal 2026), improve forward visibility and mix.



(You can read the full research report on Key Tronic here >>>)

