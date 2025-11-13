The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and UnitedHealth Group Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+22% vs. +21.9%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth.



Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the December quarter's (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow by double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face a tough year-over-year comparison, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margins are expected to reach 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -8.8% over the past year, against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry's decline of -9.7%. The company's strong portfolio, innovations and productivity efforts reinforce its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in Q1 fiscal 2026.



PG expects 1–5% all-in sales growth and flat to up 4% organic sales gains in fiscal 2026, supported by cost savings. The Zacks analyst expects organic sales to rise 2% in fiscal 2026. Robust cash flow funds dividends and share buybacks, with $15 billion planned shareholder returns in fiscal 2026. PG's consistent execution positions it well to balance growth, resilience and shareholder value creation.



However, elevated commodity costs, tariff pressures, higher interest expenses and macroeconomic woes continue to weigh on margins and earnings visibility.



UnitedHealth's shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (-42.8% vs. -39.8%). The company is facing rising medical costs which pushed MCR to 89.1%, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. EPS guidance was sharply cut to at least $16.00, and leadership changes have added further uncertainty.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth's third-quarter earnings beat estimates. It has shown steady revenue growth with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2015–2023 and continued momentum in 2024 and so far this year, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



Optum, despite a cyberattack in 2024, remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



