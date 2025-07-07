The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Oracle, Goldman Sachs and Precipio

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Oracle Corp. ORCL, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Precipio, Inc. PRPO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Oracle and Goldman Sachs

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Oracle Corp. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Precipio, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobs Numbers Bring a Sigh of Relief: +147K

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Apple have declined -3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -4%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago.



The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices including iPhone.



However, weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are potentially problematic for investors.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+38.9% vs. +15.4%). The company reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Revenues were driven by continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Goldman Sachs have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+56.2% vs. +41.5%). The company cleared the 2025 Fed stress test and plans to raise its dividends. Its refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring initiatives will boost its presence in the overseas markets.



Goldman Sachs’ decent cash levels and solid credit profile will support capital distribution activities. Further, its earnings surpassed the estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions and expansion in the private equity credit line will help diversify the fee-revenue base. Its earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters.



However, given the current geopolitical concerns, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Rising expenses may limit its bottom-line growth.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Precipio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+125.9% vs. +37.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $17.08 million has seen its pathology division continue to scale profitably, surpassing $1.3 million per month revenue for two straight quarters and expanding gross margins to 42%, enabling self-funded R&D. MolDx approval for NGS testing unlocks new Medicare reimbursements, boosting cash flow.



The Products division, although flat, is poised for growth with new panels, margin gains (51% vs. 37%), and easing FDA Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) headwinds. Operational cash use declined to $44,000 in first-quarter 2025, improving EBITDA and enabling dilution-free growth.



Yet liquidity remains fragile, onboarding delays persist, and distributor dependence compresses margins. With a limited salesforce, regulatory exposure and customer concentration risks, execution and funding remain critical. Precipio’s valuation suggests a potential value upside if scalability improves.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

