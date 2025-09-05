The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Novartis, Charles Schwab, Community Bancorp and Optex Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 5, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Novartis AG NVS, The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Community Bancorp CMTV and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis and Chas. Schwab

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Novartis AG and The Charles Schwab Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Community Bancorp and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Apple have gained +7.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +7.8%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.

Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid- to high-single-digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.

Gross margins are expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.

Novartis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+12.6% vs. -15.6%). The company’s performance has been good in the last few quarters. Novartis raised its annual guidance for operating income along with second-quarter results. Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio with drugs like Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio.

The uptakes of Pluvicto and Scemblix have been outstanding and propel top-line growth. Our model estimates for Pluvicto and Kisqali indicate a CAGR of 32.8% and 39.1%, respectively, over the next three years. Approval of new drugs and label expansion of existing drugs should enable Novartis to offset the adverse impacts of the generic competition for key drugs.

The recent spate of acquisitions and collaborations has further strengthened its pipeline. However, one of the top drugs, Entresto, is likely to lose patent protection.

Shares of Charles Schwab have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+53.8% vs. +46.2%). Due to relatively higher interest rates and an increased focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances, the company’s net interest margin (NIM) will likely get support.

The Zacks analyst projects NIM to be 2.68% in 2025. Strategic buyouts and favorable market conditions are likely to drive client assets. We estimate total client assets to reflect a CAGR of 4.7% by 2027. However, operating expenses are likely to remain elevated amid continued investments in marketing, alongside compensation costs.

The Zacks analyst expects total expenses to witness a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027. Subdued trading revenue growth is worrisome due to the volatile nature of capital markets amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Nonetheless, a solid balance sheet and liquidity position will likely enable sustainable capital distributions for the company.

Community Bancorp’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+38.5% vs. +14.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $126.50 million demonstrates strong earnings momentum, with Q2 2025 net income up 48.8% year over year to $4.1 million, driven by robust loan growth and fee income expansion, while maintaining credit quality and efficiency gains.

Deposits grew 9.9% year over year, supporting stable funding and limiting reliance on wholesale sources. Diversified revenues from CFSG enhance non-interest income and client stickiness. Recognition as Vermont’s Best Bank strengthens brand and regional market position.

However, risks include year-to-date asset contraction, rising funding costs pressuring margins, modestly higher credit provisioning, securities valuation sensitivity, expense growth outpacing revenues, and competitive/regulatory headwinds. Execution on technology and efficiency will be key to sustaining growth.

Shares of Optex Systems have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+54% vs. +39.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $81.17 million is delivering strong revenue (+22.3%) and operating income growth (+43.8%) amid rising military demand and improved operational efficiency. Key contract wins, like a $10.2 million Abrams sighting system deal, strengthen its backlog and reinforce its niche in battlefield optics.

With $4.9 million in cash, no debt, and positive cash flow, Optex maintains financial flexibility for reinvestment or shareholder returns. Segment strength in defense optics (Richardson +34.3%, AOC +10.3%) aligns with higher-margin products and DoD modernization trends.

However, risks include stagnant backlog, customer concentration and an unclear capital deployment strategy. A relocation effort to Texas adds short-term execution risk. Despite these, OPXS trades at deep discounts: EV/Sales (1.93X) vs. sub-industry (11.24X), and EV/EBITDA (11.07X) vs. sub-industry (71.08X), with shares up 71% YTD.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

