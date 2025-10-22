The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase and AstroNova

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 22, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and AstroNova Inc. ALOT.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms and JPMorgan Chase

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as a micro-cap stock AstroNova, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Cornucopia of Q3 Earnings: GE, GM & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+12% vs. +11.8%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter's (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.



However, gross margin is expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+25.2% vs. +19%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.48 billion people daily. Meta Platforms' growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



JPMorgan's shares have gained +28.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +30.3%. The company's shares prices are driven by continued operational strength. Its third-quarter 2025 results reflected strong capital markets performance. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will drive net interest income (NII).



While normal deal-making activity is tied to the economy's health, the bank's solid pipeline and leadership position have generated continued growth in the investment banking (IB) business thus far. Its enhanced capital distributions seem sustainable.



At the same time, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates may hurt fee income. As it invests in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality due to a tough macroeconomic backdrop is a woe.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Shares of AstroNova have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (-17.7% vs. +35.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $74.14 million is facing challenges, such as gross margin compression from inventory buildup (32.2% in Q2), ongoing volatility in the Product ID segment (-8.9% YoY revenue), stagnant Aerospace OEM sales, and weak cash conversion weigh on execution. With the stock trading at a deep discount to peers (0.59x EV/sales vs. 5.99x sub-industry), valuation is compelling.



Nevertheless, AstroNova is repositioning for margin expansion and earnings growth via a strategic shift to higher-margin ToughWriter 640 printers, now 50% of Aerospace shipments and expected to exceed 80% by FY26-end. A $3M cost reduction program enhances operating leverage, while $4.5M in 1H FY26 free cash flow and reduced net debt strengthen financial flexibility.



Proprietary printhead technology supports vertical integration, recurring revenues and supply chain control. FY26 guidance (revenue: $149-$154M, EBITDA margin: 7.5%-8.5%) signals confidence in a second-half recovery.



(You can read the full research report on AstroNova here >>>)

