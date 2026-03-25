The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Meta Platforms, Chevron, Investors Title and AmeriServ Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Chevron Corp. CVX, Investors Title Co. ITIC and AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms and Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Chevron Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Investors Title Co. and AmeriServ Financial, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +12.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +13.7%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth driven by iPhone.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter’s net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supply. Services are expected to grow at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 rate.



However, gross margins are expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Meta’s shares have declined -4.7% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -11%. The company is benefiting from increasing AI-infusion across its services which currently reach more than 3.58 billion people daily. META’s improved recommendation system is driving up user engagement. Instagram Reels had a strong fourth-quarter, with watch time up more than 30% year-over-year in the United States.



Facebook video time continued to grow double-digits year-over-year in the United States. Recommendation improvement drove 20% lift in time spent on Threads. AI usage is making META a popular name among advertisers.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory challenges is a headwind for investors



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of Chevron have gained +31.2% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +38.8%. The company’s portfolio is strengthening, but risks keep the outlook balanced. The Hess acquisition adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken, and the Gulf of America, lifting long-term production visibility and free cash flow potential.



Even with weak oil prices, free cash flow grew sharply in 2025, supported by cost discipline, asset quality, and steady operations. Deepwater projects like Ballymore and Whale, along with a dominant Permian position, underpin medium-term growth, while ongoing efficiency gains are lowering breakevens.



But execution and geopolitical risks remain, as seen at Tengiz, while Venezuela upside depends on policy clarity. Downstream and chemicals face margin pressure, valuation is elevated versus peers, and energy transition progress trails Europe. Taken together, these factors support a Neutral view on CVX stock.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Investors Title’s shares have declined -7.4% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s decline of -8.3%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $406.81 million has risks that remain material. The business is highly cyclical and tied to real estate volumes, with significant geographic concentration. Rising operating costs could pressure margins. Investment income volatility adds further downside risk. The company's valuation appears reasonable (6.68X EV/EBITDA), below industry peers.



Nevertheless, Investors Title’s earnings have strengthened meaningfully, with revenues rising to $272.8 million in 2025 and margins expanding to 12.9%, reflecting improved operating leverage and earnings quality. Core title premiums continue to grow across both agency and direct channels, signaling durable franchise demand.



The 2026 backdrop is supportive, with improving mortgage activity and lower rates, while recent state rate hikes (notably in NC) provide incremental revenue upside. A strong balance sheet and cash generation enhance flexibility, supporting dividends and buybacks.



(You can read the full research report on Investors Title here >>>)



Shares of AmeriServ Financial have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+64% vs. +15.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $62.1 million is supported by improving core earnings momentum in 2025, driven by a 17% rise in net interest income and margin expansion to 3.15%, reflecting better asset yields and funding costs.



Balance sheet strength improved as deposit growth reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, positioning the bank with a more stable, lower-cost funding base entering 2026. Credit quality also trended positively following the resolution of a large problem loan, lowering non-performing and classified loans. Strategic partnerships in wealth management signal a shift toward scalable fee-based revenue.



However, risks remain elevated. CRE concentration is high at over 350% of capital, leaving earnings sensitive to isolated credit events, as seen in 2025 charge-offs. Geographic concentration in slower-growth markets may constrain loan and deposit expansion. The stock trades at 0.51X book, below peers and near historical norms.



(You can read the full research report on AmeriServ Financial here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.