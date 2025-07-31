The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Meta Platforms and ServiceNow

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms and ServiceNow

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and ServiceNow, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP, GDP & FOMC: Alphabet Soup of Market Data

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Apple have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (-15.7% vs. -14.7%). The company is witnessing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which is concerning. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are also a concern for investors.

Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the June quarter's (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis.

Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

Meta Platforms' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+20.1% vs. +15.9%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.

META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms' growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers.

This is expected to drive top-line growth. Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+20.8% vs. +0.4%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In second-quarter 2025, NOW had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new ACV and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV. Gen AI deals continue to gain traction.

NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. The AI Pro Plus deal count, including ITSM, CSM and HR, was up more than 50% sequentially, with 21 deals including 5 or more Now Assist products.

ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions. However, NOW notes challenges, including U.S. federal agencies navigating tightening budgets and evolving mission demands.

(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.