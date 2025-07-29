The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Lenovo, Dell Technologies and HP

For Immediate Release

Buy, Sell or Hold Apple Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Apple is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 31.

Apple expects the June-end quarter's (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow in the low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. The company expects the gross margin between 45.5% and 46.5%, including estimated tariff-impact worth $900 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $88.92 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.67%.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 1.43% increase from the year-ago quarter's actual.

AAPL's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.68%, on average.

Let us see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Apple's iPhone Sales Likely to Rise Y/Y in Q3

Apple's fortunes are heavily reliant on the iPhone, which is by far its biggest revenue contributor. The device accounted for 49.1% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, wherein sales increased 1.9% year over year to $46.84 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter iPhone net sales is pegged at $40.61 billion, suggesting a 3.3% year-over-year growth.

iPhone sales have been suffering from stiff competition in China from Chinese vendors, including Huawei and Xiaomi. However, Apple has recovered some ground, per Counterpoint's latest data. Apple saw year-over-year growth of more than 8% for the period between April 1 and June 22, driven by the strong promotion of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as iPhone prices in May. It is the first time Apple has recorded growth in China since the second quarter of 2023. Huawei continued to maintain its lead with year-over-year growth of more than 12%.

China is an important market for Apple as the iPhone maker's manufacturing is primarily concentrated in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to levy tariffs on trade partners, including China, has negatively impacted Apple's supply chain. Greater China sales decreased 2.3% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter China sales is pegged at $15.27 billion, suggesting 3.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AAPL's Services to Grow in the Double Digits in Q3

An expanding paid subscriber base has been a key catalyst for the Services business, which has been riding on the increasing popularity of the App Store and an expanding installed base of devices. Apple has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, offering Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Fitness+ and Apple One bundle.

The consensus mark for Services is pegged at $26.96 billion, suggesting 11.3% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Apple's Mac Sales to Rise Y/Y

AAPL has been gaining share in the PC market, thanks to strong demand for the latest Mac devices powered by the M4 family of chips — M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max. Apple's strong Mac portfolio helped it gain market share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Per IDC, Apple had a market share of 9.1%, up 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. Shipment grew 21.4% year over year to 6.2 million. Per Gartner, Apple had a market share of 9%, up 70 bps year over year.

Apple's estimated shipment growth rate is the largest in IDC's vendor list, followed by ASUS and Lenovo's growth of 16.7% and 15.2%, respectively. Dell Technologies' shipment declined 3%, while HP saw shipment growth of 3.2%. According to Gartner's list, Lenovo was placed at the #1 spot with shipment growth of 13.9%, trailed by Apple's 13.4% and ASUS's 8.7%. Dell Technologies' shipment declined 3%, while HP saw growth of 3.2%.

The consensus mark for Mac revenues is pegged at $7.16 billion, suggesting 2.2% growth on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL Shares Underperform Sector

Apple shares have risen 14.5% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 11%. While Apple shares have outperformed HP YTD, the shares have lagged Dell Technologies. HP shares dropped 21.3%, while Dell Technologies returned 13.9%.

The AAPL stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.

In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings, AAPL is trading at 28.23X, higher than the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's 27.86X.

AI Focus Aids AAPL's Prospects

Apple has been seeing better iPhone 16 sales in regions where Apple Intelligence is available. Apple expanded the availability of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 updates in new languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Chinese (simplified), as well as localized English for Singapore and India. At the end of 2025, Apple Intelligence will be available in eight more languages: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional) and Vietnamese.

Apple's AI push is expected to bring consumer-focused AI-enabled PCs into the market, thereby aiding its Mac shipments in the long run.

Currently, APPL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a favorable point to accumulate the stock.

