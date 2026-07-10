The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, KLA, Western Digital and Optex Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, KLA Corp. KLAC, Western Digital Corp. WDC and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc OPXS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, KLA Corp. & Western Digital

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., KLA Corp. and Western Digital Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock, Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Steady, PEP Q2 Earnings: Pre-Markets Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports

Apple’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the last six months (+20.4% vs. +24.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff environment could pressure product availability and margins. Regulatory scrutiny, App Store disputes and antitrust challenges also remain key overhangs, supporting a balanced outlook.

Yet, strong demand for the latest iPhone lineup, expanding Services and a growing device ecosystem remain positives. New products, business-focused offerings, and continued shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks could support long-term engagement and the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

KLA’s shares have outperformed the Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry over the last six months (+54.8% vs. +36.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from AI-driven semiconductor investment, strengthening its leadership in process control, advanced packaging and services. Healthy free cash flow supports dividends and share repurchases, while demand trends remain favorable.

However, export controls, tariff uncertainty and customer concentration remain key risks. Gross margin pressure from elevated DRAM-related system costs is also expected to persist, keeping the overall outlook balanced.

(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)

Western Digital’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Storage Devices industry over the past year (+745.8% vs. +455.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from AI-driven storage demand, strong cloud spending and favorable pricing. Higher-capacity drives, technology advances and improved operating efficiency support margins, while a stronger balance sheet enhances financial flexibility.

Yet, intense competition and customer concentration remain key risks. These factors could pressure growth and profitability despite favorable demand trends.

(You can read the full research report on Western Digital here >>>)

Optex Systems’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+6.1% vs. +20.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that gross margin and operating income have come under pressure from an unfavorable sales mix and higher administrative costs. Backlog has softened, particularly in periscopes and laser filters, creating some near-term uncertainty.

However, Optex Systems is benefiting from improving demand, supported by strong order growth and multi-year contract wins that enhance production visibility. Solid liquidity, expanding optical assemblies demand and attractive valuation relative to peers add to its appeal.

(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (OPXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.