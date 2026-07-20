The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil, Smith-Midland and Coffee Holding

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. XOM, Smith-Midland Corp. SMID and Coffee Holding Co., Inc. JVA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, JPMorgan and ExxonMobil

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ExxonMobil Holdings Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Smith-Midland Corp. and Coffee Holding Co., Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down on Weak Overnight in Asia



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +57.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry's gain of +62%. The company's March quarter results showed demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and record Services revenue, supported by a growing installed base across major categories. Management expects June quarter revenue growth in the mid-teens, with Services rising at a similar pace after adjusting for foreign exchange.



New products such as iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, plus Apple Business, can expand ecosystem engagement over time. Apple continues to return cash through dividends and buybacks, which can support the stock when operating results hold up.



At the same time, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff backdrop can weigh on availability and margins. Regulatory and legal actions tied to the App Store and antitrust claims also remain a risk factor, keeping the risk-reward balanced for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



JPMorgan's shares have gained +20.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +27.5%. The company remains well-positioned given the current operating backdrop. Its second-quarter 2026 results reflected solid gains in capital markets and investment banking (IB).



JPMorgan's consumer franchise keeps widening, with U.S. branch builds and Chase digital growth in Europe, while scale, diversified revenues and disciplined balance sheet management aid durable earnings. A higher-for-longer rate regime will aid net interest income (NII), and solid market activity, IB fees and asset management flows will drive fee income.



Yet, mortgage trends remain uneven, and expenses are likely to stay elevated as the company invests in technology, marketing and growth initiatives. Credit quality is a watch item in a tougher, more uncertain macro environment. However, a strong liquidity profile supports enhanced capital returns, with room for selective investments.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+42.3% vs. +38%). The company has a massive footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, XOM's proprietary technologies are expected to increase well recoveries, while Guyana's fifth FPSO is set to begin operations from late 2026.



The company also has a strong balance sheet, on which it could rely during an unfavorable business environment. ExxonMobil is developing carbon capture and other lower-emission businesses that should diversify its portfolio.



However, the investment case remains closely tied to volatile oil, gas, refining and chemical markets. Middle East disruptions add operating risk, including prolonged outages at Qatar LNG facilities, while Product Solutions results remain uneven. Earnings contribution of lithium and carbon-capture investments remains uncertain.



(You can read the full research report on ExxonMobil here >>>)



Smith-Midland's shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (-22.2% vs. +11.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $155.16 million has its investment case centered on a shift toward higher-margin, recurring and asset-light revenue streams, supported by infrastructure demand.



Barrier rentals remain a core growth driver, with nine-month rental revenues surging 88% year over year despite Q3 normalization, benefiting from high utilization and margin-accretive MASH-compliant fleets. Proprietary SlenderWall contributed $1.1 million in Q3 after no prior-year sales, soundwalls grew 52% year over year, and Easi-Set modular buildings rose 50% year over year, capturing public and infrastructure projects.



Royalty income increased 13% year over year, providing scalable, high-margin IP monetization. Margins stayed resilient at 26.8% with disciplined cost control. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment. A $54.8-million backlog and government infrastructure tailwinds underpin visibility into 2026 growth.



(You can read the full research report on Smith-Midland here >>>)



Shares of Coffee have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-24.9% vs. +18.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $19.92 million offers exposure to specialty coffee demand through a scalable wholesale platform without retail risk, supported by broad sourcing and flexible blending that enhance supply continuity.



Coffee's diversified model across green, roasted/packed coffee and equipment reduces reliance on any single channel while allowing demand shifts to be absorbed within a shared infrastructure. Growth is increasingly translating into operating leverage, driven by recurring customer activity and expanding private label programs that improve revenue visibility.



The business mitigates commodity volatility through sourcing flexibility and reduced dependence on trading gains, supporting more stable margins. Strengthening liquidity and disciplined capital allocation further enhance resilience and position the company to sustain growth while maintaining financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coffee here >>>)

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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