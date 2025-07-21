The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Visa

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Visa Inc. V.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stocks for Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Visa

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Visa Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -5.9%. The company is witnessing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+41.6% vs. +40.7%). The company’s second-quarter 2025 results reflected solid capital markets performance and decent loan growth. The company's business expansion initiatives, moderate loan demand and relatively high interest rates will drive net interest income (NII) growth.



Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will hurt fee income growth. As the company invests in technology and marketing, operating expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality due to a challenging macroeconomic environment is another concern.



While a solid resurgence in deal-making activities is likely to take time, a solid pipeline and the company’s leadership position will drive the investment banking (IB) business. Its enhanced capital distributions seem sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+32.3% vs. +26.2%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising digital transactions, and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. In 2Q FY25, processed transactions grew 9% year over year. However, Visa faces rising client incentives and expenses, which may weigh slightly on margins.



The company expects high single- to low double-digit expense growth in fiscal 2025. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structures. The stock’s premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)

