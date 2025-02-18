The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Eli Lilly, Shopify and ImmuCell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Shopify Inc. SHOP, and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Eli Lilly and Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Shopify Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock ImmuCell Corp.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Will Stock Market "Animal Spirits" Continue Thru Valentine's Day?



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +27.1% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry's gain of +31.9%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago.



The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the March quarter's (second-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. For the Services segment, It expects a low double-digit growth rate.



Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will help Apple shares to push higher. However, weakness in iPhone sales particularly in China is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here)



Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+14.7% vs. +2.9%). The company's Q4 earnings beat estimates while sales missed the same. Demand for Lilly's popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers.



In the past two years, Lilly has received approvals for several new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca. Its new drugs contributed significantly to its top-line growth in 2024. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer's.



However, sales of Mounjaro/Zepbound were disappointing in the second half of 2024 due to slower-than-expected growth, which has raised concerns about moderating demand for the drugs. Declining sales of Trulicity and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here)



Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+47.1% vs. +28%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shopify Balance, Shopify Tax, Shopify Inbox and Tap to Pay solutions are helping it to win new merchants regularly.



Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify's prospects. Integration of Shop Pay Installments into the point-of-sale terminal and general availability of Pro makes it easier for merchants to discover and engage their customers. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify's international footprint.



An expanding partner base that includes TikTok, Roblox, PayPal, Snap, Pinterest, Criteo, IBM, Cognizant, Amazon, and Adayen are expected to expand its merchant base further. However, persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending are headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here)



ImmuCell's shares have gained +0.8% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's gain of +16.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $44.56 million reports 11% year-over-year sales growth in third-quarter 2024, driven by its market-leading First Defense line targeting the $75-million scours prevention market.



Capacity expansions support more than $30 million in annual sales, while Re-Tain, nearing FDA approval, aims to disrupt the $2-billion subclinical mastitis market with treatment free of milk/meat restrictions. ATM (at-the-market) offerings increased cash reserves to $3.8 million, aiding growth initiatives. International expansion and market diversification bolster opportunities.



However, Re-Tain's 20-year, $50-million regulatory delays strain resources, whereas a low gross margin, rising costs and Tri-Shield inefficiencies weigh on profitability. High customer concentration (77% revenues from two clients), shareholder dilution, and competition from giants like Zoetis and Merck pose ongoing risks.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here)

