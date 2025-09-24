The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Eli Lilly, Chevron and Monarch Cement

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Eli Lilly & Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Chevron Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock The Monarch Cement Co. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+13.3% vs. +13.1%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Apple TV+ viewership has soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.



However, gross margins are expected to be 46-47% in Q425, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Shares of Eli Lilly have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-2.9% vs. +2.5%). The company’s data from phase III studies on its weight-loss pill orforglipron was mixed. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



Nevertheless, demand for Lilly’s popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production led to strong sales in the first half of 2025.



Lilly’s other new drugs, like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes.



Chevron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+13.9% vs. +8.6%). The company’s position is strengthened by its strategic acquisition of Hess, which boosts long-term production and free cash flow. Chevron also demonstrates strong operational performance with record production from its U.S. Permian Basin assets and significant projected growth from its GoA and Tengiz projects.



A robust financial structure, a high investment-grade rating, and an attractive dividend yield further support Chevron's stability. However, several factors temper this positive outlook. Upstream earnings fell despite record production, primarily due to lower oil prices.



Meanwhile, geopolitical complexities in international operations add a layer of risk. Furthermore, the stock's high valuation relative to its peers suggests limited near-term upside. Given these conflicting positive and negative points, a neutral stance is advised.



Shares of Monarch Cement have gained +8.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry’s gain of +19%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $852.03 million maintains strong shareholder returns, with $11.3 million in dividends paid out for the first six months of 2025, supported by $9.5 million in equity gains and $1.8 million in affiliate earnings.



With no long-term debt and $34.2 million in cash, liquidity and reinvestment flexibility remain ample. Retained earnings rose to $375.1 million, while equity expanded to $410.5 million, funding a $40.1 million capex program. Geographic diversification offsets volume pressures, with cement price increases driving revenue resilience.



The Humboldt plant secures more than 50 years of reserves and structural cost advantages. A 49% JV stake in RMCMO enhances returns while limiting capital intensity. Improved investing cash flows reflect disciplined asset monetization. Strong brand, logistics and infrastructure exposure underpin durable pricing power and long-term competitive positioning.

