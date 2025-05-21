The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Dell Technologies, HP and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple AAPL, Dell Technologies DELL, HP HPQ and Alphabet GOOGL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Gains Adoption: Buy or Hold AAPL Stock?

Applenext-generation infotainment system CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin models in the U.S. and Canada. The latest system will be available for existing vehicles with a software update. CarPlay Ultra is also expected to be available with new models from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global infotainment industry is expected to see a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2032 to hit $58.18 billion by 2032. CarPlay, along with Android Auto, has been the most popular choice of automakers. The latest CarPlay Ultra offers information for all of the driver's screens, including maps and media, along with information that comes from the car, such as advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure.

Apple is continuously upgrading features of its service offerings that revolve around the iPhone. The company recently introduced an update to Apple Maps that helps users search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses and more, with the addition of rankings and insights from expert sources.

Nevertheless, Apple has been suffering from sluggish demand for the iPhone, particularly in China, due to stiff competition from Huawei and Xiaomi, as well as the lack of Apple Intelligence. China sales decreased 2.3% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. iPhone sales increased 1.9% year over year to $46.84 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and Apple saw better iPhone 16 sales in regions where Apple Intelligence was available.

Apple shares have dropped 16.6% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology as well as its closest peers, including Dell Technologies, HP and Alphabet. YTD, shares of Dell Technologies, HP and Alphabet dropped 0.8%, 10.8% and 12%, respectively.

Apple Intelligence Expansion to Boost Apple's Sales Growth

Apple expanded availability of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 updates in new languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localized English for Singapore and India — and are accessible in nearly all regions around the world. Apple launched the first set of Apple Intelligence features in U.S. English for iPhone, iPad and Mac, and introduced more features while expanding to more countries in December 2024.

The availability of Apple Intelligence boosts the capabilities of Mac with features like Writing Tools and Notification Summaries that help users stay focused and be more productive. For iPad, Apple Intelligence offers features like the Clean Up Tool in Photos to remove distractions and the Image Wand in the Notes app to elevate simple sketches into polished illustrations. Apple's vision OS 2.4 unlocks the first set of Apple Intelligence features for Vision Pro users.

Can Strong Services Boost Apple's Prospects?

Although Apple's business primarily revolves around its flagship iPhone, the Services portfolio has emerged as the company's strong growth driver. In the fiscal second quarter, Services revenues grew 11.6% year over year, and Apple expects the March-end quarter's (second-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to increase by low double digits on a year-over-year basis.

Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. Both transacting and paid accounts reached new all-time highs, with paid accounts growing double-digit year over year. Paid subscriptions also grew double-digit. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade, as well as the growing user base of Apple Pay, has helped drive subscriber growth.

AAPL Estimates Show Downward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple's fiscal 2025 earnings has declined 0.8% to $7.12 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 5.48% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2024.

Apple's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 4.68%.

Apple Shares Overvalued

The AAPL stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.

Apple is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month P/E of 27.89X compared with the sector's 25.5X, Alphabet's 17.06X, Dell Technologies' 12.41X and HP's 8.26X, reflecting a stretched valuation.

AAPL shares are now trading below the 200-day moving average, indicating a bearish trend.

Apple Stock: Buy or Hold?

Apple suffers from stiff competition in China and higher tariffs that are expected to increase costs by $900 million. Hence, we believe that Apple's near-term growth prospects do not justify a premium valuation. However, expanding Apple Intelligence bodes well for the company's prospects.

AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

