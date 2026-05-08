The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Chevron, Jones Soda and Onfolio

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Chevron Corp. CVX, Jones Soda Co. JSDA and Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, AMD and Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Chevron Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Jones Soda Co. and Onfolio Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +47.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +48.1%. The company’s March quarter results showed demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and record Services revenue, supported by a growing installed base across major categories.



Management expects June quarter revenue growth in the mid-teens, with Services rising at a similar pace after adjusting for foreign exchange. New products such as iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, plus Apple Business, can expand ecosystem engagement over time.



Apple continues to return cash through dividends and buybacks, which can support the stock when operating results hold up. At the same time, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff backdrop can weigh on availability and margins. Regulatory and legal actions tied to the App Store and antitrust claims also remain a risk factor, keeping the risk-reward balanced for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+69.6% vs. +61.2%). The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure deployments that lift demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators across cloud and enterprise customers.



Data Center revenue grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and second-quarter revenue is guided higher as supply and customer ramps broaden. Helios and MI450 engagements are expanding with large customers, and management continues to target scaling the data center AI business to tens of billions in annual revenue in 2027. Strong partner base that includes AWS and Oracle is a positive.



Record quarterly free cash flow and ongoing repurchases add support, but competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains intense. Higher memory and component costs are expected to curb second-half PC and gaming demand and can pressure gross margin as MI450 ramps.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of Chevron have gained +38.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +51.3%. The company has emerged as a strong beneficiary of higher oil prices, supported by its upstream leverage and expanding production base following the Hess acquisition.



The deal adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of America, strengthening long-term output and free cash flow growth. Management reaffirmed production growth guidance of 7%-10% while maintaining disciplined capital spending, highlighting operational efficiency and financial strength.



Chevron also benefits from its integrated refining system, growing LNG exposure through long-term contracts, and strong production momentum at Tengizchevroil. In addition, the company’s partnership initiatives tied to AI-driven power demand create new long-term growth opportunities. Given these factors, we are bullish on the stock and rate it Outperform.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Jones Soda’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+32% vs. +15.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $34.17 million focuses on its accelerating distribution expansion, strong licensed-product momentum, and evolving higher-margin direct-to-consumer strategy. Growth has increasingly shifted toward scalable Club and DTC channels, supported by broadening North American distribution and successful collectible partnerships such as Fallout and Crayola, which have driven rapid sell-through and repeat retailer demand.



The company’s modern soda portfolio remains aligned with lower-sugar consumer trends, with management now focused on improving per-store productivity rather than simply adding new retail doors.



However, risks include reliance on licensed properties and concentrated customers, regulatory uncertainty surrounding hemp-derived products, liquidity constraints tied to working-capital needs, and profitability that has benefited from a favorable channel mix and nonrecurring items.



(You can read the full research report on Jones Soda here >>>)



Shares of Onfolio have gained +7.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +27.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $6.68 million centers on building a diversified portfolio of digital education, marketing, and AI-enabled service businesses that can scale revenue while improving gross-profit mix.



Growth has increasingly shifted toward recurring B2B agency services, supported by multiple marketing and SEO brands operating under a centralized platform. Management has also emphasized disciplined capital allocation by reducing lower-return advertising spend while preserving cash generation from digital products. Improved liquidity and financing capacity provide additional flexibility for acquisitions and strategic investments.



However, the investment case is tempered by persistent profitability pressures from acquisition-related amortization and impairment charges, rising financing costs, covenant defaults tied to secured convertible notes, and dilution risk.



(You can read the full research report on Onfolio here >>>)

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Soda Co. (JSDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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