The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amgen, Eaton, Sony, iMage and Enzo Biochem

Chicago, IL – December 5, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amgen Inc. AMGN, Eaton Corp. plc ETN, Sony Group Corp. SONY, iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ and Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amgen, Eaton and Enzo Biochem

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amgen Inc., Eaton Corp. plc and Sony Group Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. and Enzo Biochem. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Amgen’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the last six months (-9.4% vs. -2.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products, including some biosimilars. Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras pose potential threat.

However, Evenity, Repatha, Prolia, Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales exponentially. The addition of Horizon products boosted revenue growth in the first half of the year. Amgen also has some key pipeline assets in obesity and inflammation, which have a large market opportunity.

Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the past year (+65.7% vs. +33.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from research and development work and is aided by rising demand from the new AI data center. Eaton is expanding via acquisitions and strategy to manufacture in the region of its end market has helped the company to reduce expenses.

Yet, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.

Shares of Sony have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+18.4% vs. +13.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, steady growth across the G&NS, Music and I&SS segments has been a tailwind for Sony. The G&NS unit is gaining from favorable forex impact, higher sales from network services (PlayStation Plus) and rising sales of non-first-party titles.

However, Sony’s performance is affected by reduced hardware sales, forex volatility and intense competition across major product categories. Continued slowdown across the financial services business and lower series deliveries in Television Productions have also ailed.

Moving iMage’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the last six months (-35.5% vs. +43.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that supply chain disruptions, competition from OTT platforms and regulatory compliance costs have continued to ail the company. Hollywood strikes earlier this year impacted demand for its products.

Yet, its significant contract win with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and expansion into high-margin SaaS and subscription-based products like MiTranslator and CineQC show great promise. Also, diversifying into live entertainment and eSports markets mitigates cinema industry cyclicality.

Enzo’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-13.7% vs. +1.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that persistent net losses, high operating costs, the exit from clinical labs reducing revenue streams and competitive pressures pose risks for the company. Addressing legal expenses are also crucial for sustained profitability.

Yet, Enzo’s strategic pivot toward becoming a dedicated life sciences tools manufacturer has been effectively executed and is a major plus. Its broad and deep intellectual property (IP) portfolio, with patent coverage across vital enabling technologies also positions the company as a leader in innovation.

