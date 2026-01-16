The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights American Express, Intuitive Surgical, Booking Holdings, Daily Journal and Star Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: American Express Co. AXP, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, Daily Journal Corp. DJCO and Star Group, L.P. SGU.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for American Express, Intuitive Surgical and Booking.com

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including American Express Co., Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Daily Journal Corp. and Star Group, L.P.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Positive on Healthy Economic Prints



Today's Featured Research Reports



American Express' shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. -16%). The company is benefiting from sustained revenue growth driven by new product launches, strategic partnerships and a rebound in travel and entertainment spending. Revenues rose 9% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



Strong cash generation and disciplined capital returns underscore its financial strength. Its ROE of 33.4% lies above the industry average. It returned $2.9 billion in 3Q alone, through dividends and buybacks. Its focus on increasing tech-savvy customers positions it for long-term growth.



However, persistently rising expenses continue to weigh on margins. Loan loss provisions remain elevated due to macro uncertainty. It is less agile in capitalizing on emerging non-card-based payment trends. AXP carries a heavy debt load, which induces the incurrence of high interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)



Shares of Intuitive Surgical's have gained +6.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry's gain of +11.6%. The company delivered a strong third-quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 240 U.S. placements, raising its installed base to 929, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout.



Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 19% year over year, with 16% growth in the U.S. and 24% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 427, showing strong demand.



However, gross margin slipped on higher costs and tariffs, while OUS markets remain pressured by budget constraints. Medicaid policy uncertainty is a risk, but ISRG raised 2025 growth guidance to 17–17.5% and margins to 67–67.5%.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Booking's shares have gained +7.1% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's gain of +11.1%. The company benefits from its global footprint, strong brands and growing shift toward direct-channel bookings, which support margins and customer loyalty. Expansion into alternative accommodations, transport and attractions, alongside the Connected Trip strategy and increased GenAI integration, boosts engagement and cross-selling.



Strong liquidity, solid cash generation and deep partner relationships further reinforce its position. Additionally, its focus on automating partner tools and traveler interactions enhances operational efficiency and satisfaction.



However, softness in U.S. travel trends, elevated marketing spend and rising competitive pressure pose challenges. Its limited domestic presence may also restrict growth as affordability trends impact pricing power, and it faces strong competition from online travel agencies.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Daily Journal have outperformed the Zacks Publishing - Newspapers industry over the past six months (+61.8% vs. +35.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $894.14 million has its shareholder value anchored by a $493 million marketable securities portfolio, which delivered $134.3 million in unrealized gains in FY25.



Despite the passing of Charles Munger, the board continues to conservatively manage these assets, providing liquidity without external capital needs. Journal Technologies is accelerating, with FY25 revenues rising 32% YoY to $69.9 million and pretax income rising to $12.7 million, fueled by demand for e-filing and milestone-based contracts. The company's capital-light model, $500.4 million in working capital, and positive $13.3 million operating cash flow support reinvestment.



While growth is robust, risks include government revenue timing, rising competition in justice tech, and legal ad revenue headwinds from legislative changes. Underutilized real estate also weighs on efficiency. DJCO trades at 4.57X EV/sales and 2.29X P/B, below sector medians.



(You can read the full research report on Daily Journal here >>>)



Star Group's shares have gained +9.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry's gain of +25.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $403.63 million is a consolidator in a fragmented Northeast/Mid-Atlantic heating oil and propane market, using tuck-in M&A to build route density, lift efficiency and strengthen margins.



Management has shown an ability to protect profitability through pricing discipline, cost control and effective integration, while expanding HVAC services to diversify revenues, deepen customer relationships and provide a counter-seasonal earnings buffer. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly, yet flexible, and selective tech/AI adoption should improve service productivity and retention over time.



Key risks center on persistent customer attrition and limited organic growth, weather-driven earnings volatility, rising fixed costs and financing burden tied to acquisitions, tighter cash-flow flexibility amid seasonal working-capital swings, and longer-term regulatory and electrification pressures in core markets.



(You can read the full research report on Star Group here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Star Group, L.P. (SGU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (DJCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.