The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AMD, GE Aerospace and IBM

Chicago, IL – December 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, GE Aerospace GE and International Business Machines Corp. IBM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AMD, GE Aerospace and IBM

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., GE Aerospace and International Business Machines Corp.



Today's Featured Research Reports



AMD's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+77.3% vs. +76.9%). The company's prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD's prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD's system-level capabilities.



A rich partner base that includes the likes of OpenAI, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Cohere, Vultr, DigitalOcean and others is driving AMD's prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn't bode well for AMD.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+78.6% vs. +27.8%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace's portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace's international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



IBM's shares have gained +41.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry's gain of +77%. The company is benefiting from a surge in demand for heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management. This, in turn, has led to sustainable growth through advanced technology and deep consulting expertise.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. IBM's focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM's acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)

