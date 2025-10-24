The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Wells Fargo, Amgen, IDT and Village Super Market

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 24, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, Amgen Inc. AMGN, IDT Corp. IDT and Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA.

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Wells Fargo and Amgen

Amazon.com's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+18.1% vs. +17.6%). The company's top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial.



Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus.



The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024. However, weak third-quarter operating income guidance of $15.5-20.5 billion and concerns about margin pressure from heavy AI investments totaling $100+ billion in capital expenditure plans are overhangs. Elevated operating expenses amid intensifying cloud competition remain headwinds.



Shares of Wells Fargo have gained +33.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +36.2%. The company's third-quarter 2025 results benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), fee income and lower provisions. Its earnings surpassed the estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.



The Fed's June 2025 removal of the $1.95 trillion asset cap allows growth in deposits, loans and fee-based services. After clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Wells Fargo raised its dividend, backed by strong liquidity and capital position. Also, strategic investments in talent and technology support long-term growth.



Yet despite the recent Fed rate cut, NII recovery may remain slow, pressuring near-term revenue growth. The mortgage banking income remains weak amid ongoing mortgage rate volatility. Also, rising technology and compensation costs may weigh on profitability.



Amgen's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+15.4% vs. +11.1%). The company's key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Blincyto and newer medicines like Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and mature products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are also contributing to growth. Amgen has some key pipeline assets with a focus on the obesity candidate, MariTide. Data from studies on MariTide are expected in the fourth quarter. However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products.



Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras creates potential revenue strains. Sales of best-selling drugs Prolia and Xgeva are expected to decline from the second half of 2025 due to biosimilar competition. Estimates have declined ahead of Q3 results. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Shares of IDT have gained +6.5% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry's gain of +10.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.25 billion has scalable, high-margin platforms — NRS, BOSS Money and net2phone — which drive sustained EBITDA and cash flow growth. NRS recurring revenues rose 27% with expanding margins and POS growth, positioning for deeper monetization via digital coupons.



BOSS Money's digital pivot lifted EBITDA, aided by margin expansion and WhatsApp integration. net2phone's AI rollout supports 54% EBITDA growth and rising ARPU. Core communications remain a cash engine funding growth. Strong liquidity ($253.8 million, no debt) and a 43% EBITDA increase underpin flexible capital returns.



Risks include working-capital drag, customer concentration, pricing elasticity and rising CapEx intensity. The valuation suggests investors can access strong earnings growth and cash generation at a discounted entry point, offering significant multiple expansion potential.



Village Super Market's shares have gained +15.4% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry's gain of +30.1%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $488.08 million delivered strong FY25 results, with 12% net income growth to $56.4 million, driven by 2.1% same-store sales gains, digital adoption, and pharmacy strength.



Operating margin held firm at 23.95% due to labor and occupancy efficiencies. Strategic store replacements — like the larger-format Watchung and Old Bridge locations — boosted productivity and fulfillment. FY26 includes another replacement store in East Orange. A healthy balance sheet with $110.7 million in cash and reduced debt offers financial flexibility. Dividends remain consistent and sustainable, with a low payout ratio (<25%).



Village's mix of urban and suburban formats enables targeted customer engagement. Risks include legal disputes with Wakefern, internal cannibalization, labor contract expirations, cybersecurity dependence, and margin pressures from inflation. Shares trade at 0.18x EV/sales vs. 1.22x for peers.



