The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Walmart, Oracle, Spruce Power and Sypris Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Walmart Inc. WMT, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Spruce Power Holding Corp. SPRU and Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Walmart and Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc. and Oracle Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Spruce Power Holding Corp. and Sypris Solutions, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+22.1% vs. +12.5%). The company's international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 1Q'26, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5-$178.5 billion and operating income of $16.5-$21.5 billion, with a $1 billion year-over-year cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+41.7% vs. +39.7%). The company continues to strengthen its position as a leading omnichannel retailer, supported by its scale, price leadership and expanding digital ecosystem. Walmart is benefiting from consistent traffic gains, resilient demand and increasing contributions from higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership.



The company's integrated store and e-commerce model enables faster fulfillment, while ongoing investments in automation and technology are improving efficiency. Disciplined inventory management and a growing marketplace platform are also supporting better working capital and profitability.



While Walmart remains well placed to drive steady sales and earnings growth, margin expansion could remain gradual due to continued investments, mix shifts toward essentials and external factors such as tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Oracle's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+8.4% vs. -5.2%). The company's cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Spruce Power have gained +90.1% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry's gain of +98%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $73.22 million is demonstrating a meaningful inflection in profitability and cash flow, supported by revenue growth, positive operating income, and improving cash generation as its solar asset base matures.



Margin expansion is being driven by structural cost reductions — particularly in O&M through vertical integration — and should continue as in-house servicing scales into larger markets. The company benefits from a highly visible, recurring revenue base (~84K systems, ~10-year remaining life), providing durable cash flows in a policy-supported residential solar market.



However, risks remain elevated due to near-term refinancing needs, high leverage, and significant interest burden relative to revenue. Persistent net losses, a thin equity cushion, regulatory overhang, and sensitivity to policy and power pricing also constrain upside. The stock trades at a discount to peers on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on Spruce Power here >>>)



Sypris Solutions' shares have gained +45.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry's gain of +53.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $72.54 million has seen its outlook improving, due to expected recovery in its Electronics segment, where backlog conversion and easing shipment delays should support higher volumes and margin expansion in 2026.



A strong U.S. defense spending backdrop and recent program wins in aerospace, electronic warfare, and space systems enhance multi-year revenue visibility. Long-term, sole-source contracts further support pricing stability, customer stickiness, and predictable cash flows, while growing energy infrastructure products provide an additional diversification lever.



However, liquidity is constrained due to continued losses and reliance on external financing. Financial performance weakened sharply in 2025, reflecting cost inefficiencies and volume pressure, while the Technologies segment remains exposed to cyclical truck demand. Valuation remains discounted compared to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Sypris Solutions here >>>)

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Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU): Free Stock Analysis Report

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