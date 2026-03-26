The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, TJX Companies, Eaton, Blue Ridge and Security Federal

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Eaton Corp. plc ETN, Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS and Security Federal Corp. SFDL.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, TJX Companies & Eaton Corp.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., The TJX Companies, Inc. and Eaton Corp. plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks, Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. and Security Federal Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+3.0% vs. -3.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from global expansion and diversification across e-commerce, cloud, advertising, and streaming, creating multiple revenue streams and lowering concentration risk. AI integration boosts personalization, logistics efficiency, and cloud capabilities, strengthening its competitive positioning.

However, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and data centers pressures margins and financial flexibility. Rising debt adds strain amid higher interest rates, while competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud remains intense.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)

TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+32.3% vs. +17.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a resilient off-price model, strong value proposition, and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales gains highlight effective merchandising and consistent traffic, while global store expansion and solid cash position support growth and shareholder returns.

Yet, rising store wages and payroll costs weigh on margins. Tariff pressures and intense competition across the global retail and off-price space may also affect profitability and near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)

Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the past two years (+19.9% vs. +15.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong demand tied to AI-driven data centers and growth across its core businesses. Expansion through acquisitions and R&D supports innovation and a broader customer base, while the planned Mobility spin-off and opportunities in EVs, aerospace, and megatrends strengthen long-term prospects.

However, global exposure brings risks from currency fluctuations, cybersecurity threats, and tax changes. Raw material shortages and supplier disruptions may also hinder production and operational efficiency.

(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)

Blue Ridge’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (-6.7% vs. +2.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces challenges from contracting loan balances, limited revenue diversification, and reliance on one-time items for profitability. Regulatory constraints and slower loan growth also weigh on near-term scalability, while valuation reflects concerns over execution and growth.

Yet, it has strengthened its capital position and liquidity, enabling shareholder returns and balance-sheet repair. Exiting non-core segments sharpens focus on community banking, improves compliance, and enhances efficiency through cost rationalization.

(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge here >>>)

Security Federal’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+8.7% vs. -5.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong earnings momentum, margin expansion, and improved operating leverage driven by higher net interest income and lower funding costs. Strengthening asset quality, solid capital, rising deposits, and better liquidity support stability enhance diversification.

However, performance remains sensitive to interest-rate trends and economic conditions. Limited scale and geographic concentration may also constrain growth and competitive positioning over time.

(You can read the full research report on Security Federal here >>>)

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Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Security Federal Corp. (SFDL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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