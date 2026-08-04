The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon, Marvell, Starbucks, Preformed Line Products and Crown Crafts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Preformed Line Products Co. PLPC and Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Marvell and Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc. and Starbucks Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Preformed Line Products Co. and Crown Crafts, Inc. The Zcks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+17.7% vs. +9.2%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 3Q’26, Amazon guided net sales of $197-$202 billion and operating income of $22.5-$26.5 billion. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins, with trailing-12-month free cash outflow reported at $7.6 billion.



Amazon.com’s expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart in retail and cloud rivals like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Marvell have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+121% vs. +24.6%). The company is benefiting from AI-led demand across the data center end market, with custom silicon, interconnect, switching and optics driving record revenues and a higher multi-year outlook. Management now expects about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027.



The expanded NVIDIA partnership, including NVLink Fusion and optics collaboration, embeds Marvell deeper in hyperscaler roadmaps and supports program ramp. Recent acquisitions broaden scale-up capabilities. Communications and other is recovering as inventories normalize.



Offsetting that, profitability can swing with product mix as newer platforms scale, and results remain concentrated in a small set of customers. Exposure to export controls, tariffs and overseas shipments can disrupt demand and supply, and competition remains intense in storage and connectivity markets.



(You can read the full research report on Marvell here >>>)



Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the year-to-date period (+26.5% vs. +3.6%). The company reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short. Earnings rose 70% year over year, while net revenues declined 1.4%. Global comparable sales increased 7.9%, driven by transaction and ticket growth.



North America benefited from stronger traffic, delivery, food attachment and beverage modifications, while International comps improved despite the China model transition. Sales leverage, lower inflation and tariff refunds supported margin expansion, and new store growth added scale.



Raised fiscal 2026 guidance and expanding margins improve visibility into the recovery. However, restructuring costs, labor investments, unfavorable mix and elevated operating costs remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Shares of Preformed Line Products have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the year-to-date period (+73.1% vs. +41.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.74 billion is positioned to benefit from long-term demand trends in grid modernization, energy infrastructure, and connectivity markets. Its diversified product portfolio across energy and communications, supported by global manufacturing capabilities, provides exposure to multiple infrastructure investment cycles.



The company’s ability to serve customers across regions, expand capacity, and improve operational execution supports its long-term growth profile and earnings resilience.



However, profitability remains exposed to manufacturing cost fluctuations, pricing execution, and rising operating expenses. Ongoing investments in facilities and capacity require effective capital deployment and sustained demand to generate attractive returns. Higher working capital needs and variability in international tax factors may also create fluctuations in cash conversion and reported earnings.



(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)



Crown Crafts’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the year-to-date period (+12.8% vs. -27.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $31.74 million has a diversified product portfolio, strengthened by the Baby Boom acquisition, expands exposure to growth areas such as bibs, toys and disposable products while reducing reliance on weaker categories.



Investments in Manhattan Toy, including the Groovy Girls relaunch, product innovation and multi-channel expansion support growth. CRWS has improved profitability through pricing actions, product mix and cost discipline, with operating cash flow supporting dividends, product development and balance sheet management.



However, tariff pressures, retailer concentration, elevated inventory and legacy category weakness remain challenges. Dependence on Walmart and Amazon increases sensitivity to assortment decisions, while licensing and competition add volatility. The valuation reflects concerns but leaves room for upside if growth initiatives and margins improve.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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