The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon, Boston Scientific, Shopify and Cooper-Standard

Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX, Shopify Inc. SHOP and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Boston Scientific and Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp. and Shopify Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.



Amazon shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+32.6% vs. +22.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate, ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio have aided Amazon’s growth. The company’s expanding global presence remains a positive. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives.

Yet, macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.

Boston Scientific shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+52.3% vs. +10.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong worldwide demand for the company’s electrophysiology and structural heart lines, traction in the United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions have remained important drivers of growth.

However, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds continue to largely offset the company’s performance.

Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the last two years (+100.6% vs. +34.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, strong adoption of new merchant-friendly solutions like Bill Pay, Tax Platform and Collective holds promise for Shopify’s prospects. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify’s international footprint.

Yet, raging inflation and cautious consumer spending remain headwinds.

Cooper-Standard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Original Equipment industry over the last six months (-4.4% vs. -15.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that cost savings, lean initiatives and a structural shift to a product-line management have aided the company.

However, the company faces challenges like declining operational cash flow, high debt leverage, and exposure to foreign exchange and commodity price risks.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include TotalEnergies SE, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and General Motors Company

