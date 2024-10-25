The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, UnitedHealth, Chubb, Key Tronic and Massimo

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 25, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Chubb Ltd. CB, Key Tronic Corp. KTCC and Massimo Group MAMO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, UnitedHealth and Chubb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Chubb Ltd. (CB), as well as two micro-cap stocks Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) and Massimo Group (MAMO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have gained +15.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +15.8%. The company’s robust cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Expanding data centers, cloud regions and availability zones will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.

Major search updates and removal of bad ads to enhance search results continue to boost traffic on the company’s search engine. Growing momentum across Google’s mobile search is contributing further. Strengthening generative AI capabilities should aid business growth in the long term. Deepening focus on its wearables category remains a tailwind. Expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is a plus.

However, sluggish Network advertising is a negative. Increasing litigation issues and expenses remain concerns. Rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Amazon is one, as well.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+7.1% vs. +0.9%). The company’s top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. UnitedHealth’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.

The Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future. Adjusted net earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $27.5-$27.75 band in 2024. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital via share repurchases and dividend payments.

However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Shares of Chubb have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+37.7% vs. +36.6%). The company’s suite of compelling products as well as services, focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth.

Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting its market presence. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Chubb expects adjusted net investment income to be in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion per quarter in 2024.

Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors. Second quarter EPS beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)

Key Tronic’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past year (+54.2% vs. +21.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $63.5 million has seen operational efficiency improvements (notably, workforce reductions in Mexico) and is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual savings, boosting profitability. The company projects first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $140-$150 million, reflecting strong demand.

Program wins in key sectors diversify revenue streams, while vertical integration strengthens cost control. Benefiting from onshoring trends, KTCC's global footprint, especially in the United States and Vietnam, positions it well for growth. Improved inventory management and favorable currency movements enhance the outlook.

Yet, fiscal 2024 revenues declined 4.9% year over year, and rising interest costs and covenant breaches pose financial risks. The dependence on key customers, and labor and currency pressures challenge its profitability, with operational risks from Mexico restructuring adding uncertainty.

(You can read the full research report on Key Tronic here >>>)

Shares of Massimo have outperformed the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry over the past year (+34.3% vs. +10.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $157.44 million is aggressively expanding in 2024 through new product launches, automation investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key releases like the GKD 350 Go Kart and T-Boss UTV series target both recreational and utility markets, supported by a 50% production boost from a new assembly robot line and a 90,000 sq. ft. Texas facility expansion. Strategic deals with Tractor Supply and Armlogi enhance retail and operational efficiency.

In the first half of 2024, revenues were driven by demand in the power sports market. Massimo is also entering the EV sector with eco-friendly UTVs and ATVs, aligning with consumer demand for sustainability.

However, the company faces headwinds, including supply chain disruptions due to its reliance on global suppliers, and rising material costs from inflationary pressures. Reliance on a concentrated customer base poses financial risks.

(You can read the full research report on Massimo here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Massimo Group (MAMO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.