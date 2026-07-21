The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, American Express, Adida, Nike and Carlsberg

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet GOOG, Tesla TSLA, Intel INTC, American Express AXP, Adidas ADDYY, Nike NKE and Carlsberg CABGY.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Q2 Earnings, in a Higher Gear: Global Week Ahead

What happens across this busy Global Week Ahead?

· Q2 earnings season kicks into gear this week, with

· Alphabet, the first of the so-called hyper-scalers, set to report, while

· The European Central Bank (ECB) looks ready to hold its policy rate, after a hike last time around

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) S&P500 Q2-26 Earnings Results Pour In

A high-stakes earnings season for U.S. companies heats up in the coming week, with Alphabet headlining a busy slate of results that poses a challenge for a stock market near record highs.

Alphabet is the first of the "hyper-scalers" to report this quarter, and investors will be highly sensitive to any changes the Google parent makes to its capital spending plans. Booming AI capex has been at the heart of this year's rally, propelling soaring shares of semiconductor and other tech companies.

A host of other major companies are also set to report, including Tesla, Intel and American Express.

With more than 40 companies having already reported, overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise by 25.7% from a year ago, according to LSEG IBES data as of Thursday.

Last week, reports from major U.S. banks showed earnings powered ahead with a strong lift from fees for advising on mergers and acquisitions and surging trading revenue.

(2) The World Cup Finale

After five weeks of drama, shock exits and nail-biting finishes, the world's biggest sporting event came down to Sunday's finale, pitting reigning champions Argentina against European champions Spain. It was an epic duel that went to Extra Time, with Spain eking out a 1-0 victory. It was the nation's first World Cup win since 2010.

It's been a bonanza not just for football, but for business, with fans splurging on everything from flights and hotels to replica shirts and plenty of beer, creating a windfall for travel firms, sportswear makers and drinks companies.

One clear winner is Adidas, which backed 14 teams for the tournament. The German sportswear giant sponsors both finalists, guaranteeing itself a champion. Rival Nike "bottled it," with none of its 12 sponsored teams, including England and France, making the final.

Brewers have had a less straightforward ride. Early departures for big beer-drinking nations such as Brazil, Germany and Colombia curbed expectations for a sales windfall.

But strong performances from several Western European teams, including the U.K., France, Switzerland and Norway, could still leave Carlsberg raising a glass.

(3) The European Central Bank (ECB)? It is Set for a Policy Rate Pause.

The ECB is likely to stand pat on Thursday, after last month it became the first of the biggest central banks to hike ‌rates since the Iran war began.

Policymakers' relief at last month's quick retreat in energy prices proved very short-lived following an escalation in the conflict, highlighting the uncertainty ahead.

Luckily for now, oil prices are far lower than levels they reached earlier in the conflict and the futures curve is between the baseline and milder scenarios the ECB laid out in June, so the picture hasn't shifted enough for policymakers to hit the button on Thursday.

That means all focus will be on whatever clues traders sense about September, when they're convinced the bank will hike rates again.

Economists don't buy it, but traders have also boosted their bets on another rate hike following September, so watch whether ECB Chief Christine Lagarde gives them reason to stick with those bets.

(4) A New U.K. Prime Minister

Investors in U.K. assets are feeling a lot more confident that incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham will keep markets onside by sticking to the government's strict rules on borrowing and spending.

The left-leaning former mayor of Greater Manchester takes on the role on Monday, when incumbent Keir Starmer steps down and his pick for finance minister has had investors on edge for weeks.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood has emerged as the frontrunner. ‌Her views on the economy are not especially well known among the investment community, but markets appear to be willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

The pound has hit its highest in over a year against the euro and been one of the best-performing major currencies against the dollar lately. Even notoriously volatile U.K. government bonds have been sanguine.

The question now is whether Burnham and his choice of Chancellor can maintain that calm.

(5) The Global Macro Spotlight Shifts to the PBoC & Indonesia's Central Bank

Macro traders face a challenging week ahead in Asia.

Indonesia is expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday.

The central bank is struggling to stabilize the currency after the country reported its first trade deficit in six years, while the government's economic strategy continues to ???encounter skepticism from credit ratings agencies and global investors.

S&P Dow Jones Global Indices joined MSCI this month in considering whether it should downgrade Indonesia to frontier-market status.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) will announce its loan prime rate on Monday, and while it is unlikely to change its policy settings, pressure is mounting on policymakers to accelerate growth after Wednesday's GDP data — the country's weakest quarter since the COVID-19 era.

Meanwhile, Japan releases trade balance data on Wednesday, as well as CPI figures and flash PMI readings on Friday.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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