The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Roche, RTX, Crawford United and C&F Financial

Chicago, IL – November 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Roche Holding AG RHHBY, RTX Corp. RTX, Crawford United Corp. CRAWA and C&F Financial Corp. CFFI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Roche and RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Roche Holding AG and RTX Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Crawford United Corp. and C&F Financial Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Up After Week of Tech Selloffs



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+58.8% vs. +54.4%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet’s AI products. In third-quarter 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Roche have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+43.4% vs. +18.7%). The company’s performance has been good, as high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo maintain momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.



The collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate should expand its pipeline. However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+49.4% vs. +25.3%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $251 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term. RTX’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Shares of Crawford United have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the year-to-date period (+99.1% vs. +8.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $296.59 million operates in resilient, regulated end-markets with strong demand across commercial air handling and industrial/transportation products. Growth is backed by a 12-month backlog and vertical-integration gains from recent acquisitions. Industrial & Transportation is reaccelerating on aerospace/defense strength and better cost absorption.



Profitability remains solid, though SG&A inflation, limited synergy capture and working-capital inefficiencies pressure margins and cash flow. Recent buyouts expand capabilities but dilute margins, while working-capital inefficiency strains cash flow.



Despite rising goodwill risk, the balance sheet remains strong with low leverage and ample liquidity. Valuation suggests investors are paying a discounted price for a durable, diversified industrial platform with upside if margin expansion and cash-flow improvement materialize.



(You can read the full research report on Crawford United here >>>)



C&F Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the year-to-date period (+1.7% vs. -1.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $229.07 million delivers strong earnings momentum, with third-quarter 2025 net income up 31% and solid margin expansion supported by loan growth and lower credit provisioning. Community banking loans rose 7.9% year over year, aided by expansion into Southwest Virginia, while diversified CRE exposure and healthy deposit growth bolster balance-sheet stability.



Asset quality remains sound, with minimal nonperforming loans, controlled consumer credit trends, and a well-reserved $39.4 million ACL. Capital levels are robust, supporting tangible book value growth and a well-covered dividend.



The company’s diversified model—community banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance—provides resilient, scalable earnings. At $69.50 per share, C&F trades below book and tangible book, offering attractive value relative to its profitability, strong capital base, and potential for enhanced shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on C&F Financial here >>>)

