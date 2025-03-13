The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Netflix, Walt Disney and Roku

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, The Walt Disney Co. DIS and Roku, Inc. ROKU.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog

Top Streaming Content Stocks for Buy for Solid Returns

Over the past two decades, the entertainment industry has undergone a seismic shift, moving from traditional cable television to on-demand digital streaming services. While streaming services were introduced to a wide audience with experimental broadcasts in the 1990s, the industry gained significant traction with YouTube's launch in 2005 and Netflix's introduction of its video-on-demand service in 2007.

With broadband technology improving, smartphones becoming ubiquitous and viewer habits evolving, streaming content has now emerged as the dominant form of media consumption, and companies like Alphabet Inc., Netflix, Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Roku, Inc. are gaining traction.

Streaming content refers to audio or video that can be played online without requiring a full download, ensuring minimal delays and a seamless user experience. This innovation has revolutionized media access, allowing users to instantly watch content across multiple devices. The ability to watch content anytime, anywhere, with minimal ads, has been a major driving force behind streaming's popularity. Streaming platforms are heavily investing in original and exclusive content, intensifying the battle for subscriber retention in what has become known as the "content wars."

Several key factors continue to drive the industry's expansion, including rising internet penetration, increasing demand for mobile entertainment and AI-powered recommendation algorithms that enhance content discovery. Additionally, the widespread adoption of connected devices — from smart TVs to gaming consoles —has further broadened access to streaming services.

According to research by Ampere Analysis, by 2029, the global video streaming market is expected to generate $190 billion annually from 2 billion paid subscriptions. While Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) remains dominant, Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) and hybrid models are gaining traction. Additionally, sports streaming and interactive content, such as gaming and live events, are set to drive greater engagement.

For investors, streaming stocks offer an attractive opportunity as industry leaders continue to strengthen their revenue streams through pricing strategies, international expansion and ad-supported tiers. Content localization and strategic partnerships further enhance global reach, solidifying streaming's position as a lucrative investment sector.

So, if you want to join the bandwagon, our Streaming Content Thematic Screen could make it easy to identify high-potential stocks in this domain at any given time. Leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

Netflix, the pioneer of streaming services, launched its on-demand streaming business in 2007. Driven by its extensive content library and strengthened global presence, this company has transformed from a small DVD rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider.

Netflix has been spending aggressively on building its portfolio of original shows. The company's endeavor to offer content catering to various genres has been a key catalyst in driving user engagement. The growing involvement of well-known Hollywood stars makes its movies and shows more attractive. NFLX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Netflix is benefiting from its growing subscriber base due to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels. Its focus on streaming regional content has been leading to international growth. Netflix is diversifying its content portfolio and working on projects across India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and the entire Middle East. The company has launched low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Moreover, the upcoming low-priced ad tier is expected to drive growth in these price-sensitive regions.

Netflix's priorities for 2025 focus on strengthening its core business by expanding its library of series and films, enhancing product experience and accelerating the growth of its ad-supported model. Additionally, the company aims to develop newer initiatives, including live programming and gaming, to further engage its audience.

Roku is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States, Canada and Mexico based on hours streamed. It began as a streaming device company in 2008 but has since transformed into a comprehensive streaming platform.

The company is witnessing solid growth in streaming households, attributed to the sale of stand-alone streaming devices, partnerships with TV brand partners like TCL, JVC, Sharp and other leading TV-makers who license the Roku OS to manufacture and sell Roku TV models, and licensing of Roku OS to certain service operators.

Moreover, Roku is benefiting from growth in advertising driven by monetized video ad impressions on the increasing popularity of The Roku Channel. Factors contributing to this growth include the continued growing interest in streaming by traditional TV advertisers and ongoing investment in the company's OneView ad platform and overall ad tech capabilities. ROKU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Roku connects content publishers to users at scale and provides a deep array of promotion tools to help drive engagement and reach. It is benefiting from the availability of third-party streaming channels and continued investments in The Roku Channel. Increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program are helping Roku's growth.

Alphabet's YouTube is the world's largest video-sharing platform, owned by Google, which is a subsidiary of Alphabet. Its subscription-based YouTube TV, launched in 2017, has emerged as a key competitor in the cord-cutting space. YouTube's dual-revenue model — ads and premium subscriptions — makes it one of the most financially robust streaming platforms.

The company is increasingly investing in creator-driven content, short-form videos via YouTube Shorts and exclusive sports streaming. YouTube's dominance in user-generated content and AI-driven content discovery provides an unmatched competitive advantage. Additionally, the rise of influencer marketing and direct creator monetization through YouTube's Partner Program enhances its revenue diversification.

Alphabet's strategy of continuing investments in AI capabilities is driving continued growth and watch time across YouTube's ad-supported and premium experiences. Viewers globally streamed more than 1 billion hours of YouTube content daily on their TVs in 2024. Investments in podcasts are also driving creators' and viewers' engagement. In 2024, people watched more than 400 million hours of podcasts each month on living room devices alone. Shorts are also gaining traction. In 2024, the monetization rate of Shorts relative to in-stream viewing increased more than 30%.

As more consumers shift toward digital-first video consumption, YouTube's growth trajectory remains strong, positioning it as a leading player in the future of streaming. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Disney entered the streaming market in 2019 with the launch of Disney+, quickly gaining millions of subscribers. Its primary streaming service offerings, Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, with Disney+ focusing on Disney-owned content, ESPN+ on sports, and Hulu offering a mix of original programming and library content, are expected to be major growth drivers in the long run. The streaming segment's performance reflects Disney's successful pivot from pure subscriber growth to profitability.

Disney+ has emerged as a key growth driver for Disney, primarily driven by its solid content portfolio. The service offers a huge collection of movies and episodes of television shows from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ originals.

Disney has an impressive line-up of big-budget movies slated to be released over the next couple of years, a number of which will appear on Disney+ simultaneously with their theatrical releases. The rapidly growing subscriber base should strengthen Disney's position in the streaming space. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Disney's strategic moves, including the addition of an ESPN tile on Disney+ and various platform enhancements, demonstrate its commitment to improving user experience and content accessibility amid intensifying competition. Its focus on sports streaming, particularly Live Sports, is expected to drive growth in the long haul.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

