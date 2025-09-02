The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Morgan Stanley, ServiceNow, New England Realty Associates and Bridger Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 2, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Morgan Stanley MS, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley and ServiceNow

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Morgan Stanley and ServiceNow, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> PCE Numbers In-Line, Pre-Market Fighting Off Lows

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Alphabet have gained +11.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +13.1%. The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions. Google Cloud’s annual revenue run rate is now more than $50 billion.

GOOGL is advancing visual and contextual search capabilities. The Circle to Search feature is now active on more than 300 million devices. AI Overviews now reach more than 2 billion users per month and are available in over 200 countries across 40 languages. It is now driving over 10% more queries globally.

Google Cloud is benefiting from its partnership with the likes of NVIDIA and PayPal. Google Cloud’s expanding clientele is expected to boost top line growth. However, increasing litigation issues and stiff competition in cloud computing are concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

Morgan Stanley shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+48.7% vs. +43.5%). The company's efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, its inorganic expansion efforts, strategic alliances and relatively high interest rates are expected to aid the top line.

The performance of the investment banking (IB) business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term. The Zacks analyst project IB fees and total revenues to grow 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively, in 2025. However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated due to business expansion efforts.

The Zacks analyst project total non-interest expenses to rise 7% this year. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern for the company. Though trading revenues are expected to increase going forward, they are less likely to reach the 2021 level anytime soon.

(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)

Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+7.3% vs. -8.6%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the second quarter of 2025, it had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV.

Gen AI deals continue to gain traction. NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.

For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $125 million at the mid-point to $12.775-$12.795 billion, suggesting 19.5-20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. ServiceNow remains on track to surpass $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.

(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)

New England Realty’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-1% vs. +19.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $202.96 million is facing risks which include rising debt — up 26% to $511.2 million — with a key loan maturing in Dec 2025, and a 2.4% residential vacancy rate, up from 1.5%. Geographic concentration in Eastern MA heightens exposure to regional shocks.

Nevertheless, NERA’s acquisition of Hill Estates adds 399 units in a high-barrier Boston suburb, immediately enhancing cash flows through in-place and below-market leases. Rental income grew 5% in H1 2025 to $41.5 million, supported by strong lease renewal rates and stable costs, reinforcing income visibility. A 72-unit affordable housing project under development provides long-term, inflation-protected returns and aligns with policy incentives.

NERA’s portfolio spans 3,339 residential and 159,000+ sq. ft. commercial space in supply-constrained urban markets. Net income rose 5.4% to $8 million in H1 2025, aided by margin discipline and equity method contributions.

(You can read the full research report on New England Realty here >>>)

Shares of Bridger Aerospace have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-24.1% vs. +13.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $112.72 million has seen persistent cash burn, reliance on low-margin RTS work, federal contract concentration and uncertain Spanish Scooper monetization pose risks. The valuation reflects growth potential but highlights execution risks.

Nevertheless, BAER benefits from an undersupply in amphibious aerial firefighting, operating the United States’ only CL-415EAF Scooper fleet with record-length contracts and rising task orders. Year-round deployments across multiple states extend utilization and revenue windows, while long-term government contracts provide high-visibility cash flows.

A $46 million sale-leaseback aids liquidity and lowers interest costs, supporting fleet and platform expansion. Strong EBITDA with SG&A discipline positions BAER to meet $42 million–48 million outlook. Legislative tailwinds, surveillance diversification, and fleet expansion add growth optionality.

(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.